WINNIPEG -- Manitoba health officials are reporting 44 new COVID-19 cases, less than half as many as the day prior.

According to the province's daily COVID-19 bulletin on Sunday, another person has also died of COVID-19, a man in his 70s linked to the outbreak at the Southeast Personal Care Home in Winnipeg.

The COVID-19 death toll in Manitoba now sits at 917.

Twenty-three of the 44 new cases are in Winnipeg, which has a five-day test positivity rate of 3.1 per cent.

Out of the remaining cases, two are in the Interlake-Eastern health region, 14 are in the Northern health region, two are in the Prairie Mountain health region and three are in the Southern Health–Santé Sud health region.

The total number of cases in Manitoba since early March is 32,743.

The province currently has 891 active cases, and 30,935 people have recovered from the virus.

The current provincial five-day test positivity rate rose slightly to 4.5 per cent.

Fifty-five people are currently in hospital with active cases of COVID-19, 12 being in intensive care.

There are an additional 93 people who have recovered from COVID-19 but still require care, with 11 of those people being in the ICU.

On Saturday, 1,573 tests were performed, bringing the total to 549,687 since early February.