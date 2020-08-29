WINNIPEG -- Provincial health officials have announced 55 new cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba and 29 recoveries.

This brings the province's total number of lab-confirmed and probable positive cases to 1,151 since early March.

The current test positivity rate now sits at 2.3 per cent.

The new cases announced on Saturday include:

31 new cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region

five new cases in Southern Health-Santé Sud

19 cases in the Winnipeg health region

The province has 444 active cases, and 693 people have recovered from the virus.

According to the COVID-19 bulletin, preliminary investigations show that 19 of the cases announced Saturday are close contacts of previously-announced cases.

Due to data system upgrades this weekend, the province said hospitalization and intensive care unit data will not be available on Saturday. It is expected to provide an update on Sunday.

The number of deaths in the province related to COVID-19 remains at 14.

On Friday, 1,293 tests were performed, bringing the total to 133,378 since early February.

The province noted that a case previously identified in the Prairie Mountain Health region is a health care worker from the Hillcrest Place personal care home in Brandon. It said information has been shared with the families, staff and close contacts.

While the risk is assessed to be low, the site has initiated outbreak protocols in an abundance of caution. The site is putting additional measures in place to further reduce the risk to residents and staff and is restricting visitation at the facility. The site is also moving to critical (red) on the Pandemic Response System.

As of Saturday, Winnipeg Transit users and people entering city facilities are required to wear masks.