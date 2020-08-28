WINNIPEG -- The City of Winnipeg announced that starting on Saturday, Aug. 29, masks will be required when entering city-operated facilities or when using city vehicles, including Winnipeg Transit and Winnipeg Transit Plus.

The city said it made this decision to help stop the spread of COVID-19, and noted it is not a replacement for handwashing or physical distancing.

It noted that public health officials have increasingly recognized masks as a form of protection against the spread of COVID-19, especially in situations where physical distancing is a challenge. The city said its decision is keeping with this recognition and came about due to the recent increase in cases.

In a news release, Mayor Brian Bowman noted with the fall season coming up and kids going back to school, the city expects more people to be taking transit and using city facilities, which may make physical distancing more difficult.

“I would like to thank Manitoba Health for their collaboration as the City moves toward mandatory masks on Winnipeg Transit and in City of Winnipeg facilities as a measure that will help protect the safety of Winnipeggers,” he said.

“I hope to see Winnipeggers embrace this new measure and continue to support each other as we’ve seen throughout the pandemic.”

City workers will tell those who aren’t wearing a mask that it’s required, but people will not be denied service if they refuse to wear a mask.

The city noted its main objective is education, but transit riders could face a $100 fine if they do not comply.

If the non-compliance is widespread, the city may consider adding enforcement measures.

In a report, the public service is asking for an over-expenditure of $325,000, which will be considered at an emergency city council meeting on Monday, Aug. 31. These funds would go towards the purchase of face masks and the public awareness campaign.

The city expects it will provide masks to the public for about two weeks, or until supplies run out, so people can get familiar with the new rules.

The city will make single-use, disposable face masks available at its public facilities where masks are required, such as city hall, recreation and leisure facilities and libraries, as long as supplies last.

Currently, there’s a limited number of face masks at city facilities where masks are required, as well as at transit kiosks and libraries for those using transit. Upon the council’s approval, more will become available.

The city asks Winnipeggers not to judge anyone who is not wearing a face mask, noting there are several reasons someone might not be able to wear one.

The CAO has the authority to mandate masks at city facilities, while the director of Winnipeg Transit has this authority for city vehicles.

Bowman, along with Jason Shaw, manager of the city’s Emergency Operations Centre, will be speaking at a news conference at 3 p.m.

CTV News Winnipeg will live-stream the event.