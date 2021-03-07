WINNIPEG -- Along with 56 new COVID-19 cases, Manitoba health officials are reporting two new COVID-19 deaths.

Announced in the provincial COVID-19 bulletin on Sunday, one of the deaths is a woman in her 90s linked to an outbreak at Winnipeg's River East Personal Care Home.

The other death is a woman in her 80s linked to an outbreak at Winnipeg's Actionmarguerite St. Boniface.

The COVID-19 death toll in Manitoba now sits at 907.

Of the 56 new cases, 24 are in Winnipeg, which has a five-day test positivity rate of 2.3 per cent.

Out of the remaining cases, one is in the Interlake-Eastern health region, 27 are in the Northern health region, one is in the Prairie Mountain health region and three are in the Southern Health–Santé Sud health region.

The total number of cases in Manitoba since early March is 32,225.

Manitoba currently has 1,130 active cases and 30,188 people have recovered from the virus.

The current provincial five-day test positivity rate rose slightly to 3.3 per cent.

There are 48 people in hospital with active cases of COVID-19, including nine in intensive care.

There are an additional 111 people who have recovered from COVID-19 but still require care; 13 of those people are in ICU.

On Saturday, 1,677 COVID-19 tests were performed, bringing the total to 537,369 since early February.

As of the most recent vaccine update on Saturday, 87,622 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Manitoba.