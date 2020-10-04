WINNIPEG -- Along with 36 new cases of COVID-19, health officials are also advising of six possible COVID-19 exposures in Winnipeg.

The first possible exposure is at Hooters Restaurant on St. Matthews Avenue. The exposure happened on September 24 from 4-11 p.m.

Bourbon Street Billiards on Vaughan Street had a possible exposure on September 25 from 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Earls Polo Park on Portage Avenue also had a possible exposure on September 25 from 10 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.

Health officials announced Montana’s Polo Park on Empress Street had a possible exposure on September 25 from 9-10 p.m.

Crspy Bnch on Sargent Avenue also had a possible exposure on September 26 from 11 a.m. until noon.

The province said anyone who attended the locations on the dates/times should self-monitor for symptoms and immediately isolate if they develop symptoms.

FLIGHT TO WINNIPEG

On top of the five possible exposures at Winnipeg businesses, health officials also announced a possible COVID-19 exposure on a flight to the city.

The possible exposure happened on Air Canada flight 296 (affected rows 27 to 31) from Vancouver to Winnipeg on September 27.

The province is advising people in the affected rows on this flight are to self-isolate for 14 days following the flight. Passengers on this flight, but not in the affected rows, are asked to self-monitor for symptoms and self-isolate if they develop.