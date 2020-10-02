WINNIPEG -- Three businesses in Manitoba, along with a flight from Winnipeg to Edmonton, are listed as places of potential COVID-19 exposures in Manitoba.

Public Health released the list in its Friday COVID-19 bulletin.

One potential exposure occurred at Bar Red Sea, located at 268 Portage Avenue, on Sept. 19 from midnight to 3 a.m.

Another exposure in Winnipeg occurred at CF Polo Park on Sept. 19. The exposure listed visits to Foot Locker in the late morning and the Famous Wok restaurant at lunchtime.

The third potential exposure occurred in Dauphin, Man. at the Boston Pizza located at D24-1450 Main Street on Sept. 13 from approximately 3:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.

People who attended any of the locations mentioned above should self-monitor for symptoms and immediately isolate and seek testing if symptoms develop,

AIRLINE EXPOSURE

The province said a potential COVID-19 exposure was on a WestJet flight from Winnipeg to Edmonton on Sept. 21.

The flight was WestJet flight 147, and the exposure was in rows four to 10.

Individuals in the affected seats on the flight are advised by health officials to self-isolate for 14 days and monitor for symptoms. Passengers on the flight, but not in the affected seats, should self-monitor for symptoms, and self-isolate if they develop.