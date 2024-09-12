Appeal against drug treatment facility in Winnipeg neighbourhood defeated

The City of Winnipeg’s appeal committee has voted against an appeal from Linden Woods area residents who were pushing back on a proposed drug treatment facility.

After hearing from dozens of speakers from both sides of the argument, the committee voted two in favour of the appeal, and two against.

In this case, because the committee’s vote was tied, the appeal was denied and the original decision of the director of planning, property and development was upheld.

The city had previously approved a conditional use application for the home on Linden Woods Drive, which will house six adults.

This means Regenesis Centre for Recovery (RCR) can open a live-in drug treatment facility in the area. The centre will service women and the LGBTQ2S+ community.

During Wednesday’s meeting, several Linden Woods residents shared their concerns. Many residents felt they were not consulted about the centre’s intentions, and said the house is too far from a hospital.

John Orlikow, the city councillor for Linden Woods, said he has been torn about this issue but decided to speak in support of the appeal.

“I am concerned regarding the location. It’s a difficult location. We’ve got a community centre, we’ve got a school, we also have care homes around there.”

Other speakers included parents of children. They were concerned about increased drug use in the area because there is a chance people living in the home could relapse.

The speakers were also concerned the centre would not have 24/7 staffing and would only have video surveillance on evenings and weekends.

A Regenesis Centre representative noted during the meeting that this home is a temporary location and the intention is to have conditional use for a year.

They would also be flexible to provide round-the-clock staffing if it was needed.

Cindy Foster, the executive director of the Regenesis Centre, had previously told CTV News that this facility would be the first of its kind in Canada.

"It's extremely important to provide care in an environment away from typical triggers and certain stresses," she said.

She noted there will be an application and interview process for those staying at the centre.

"These folks that are coming to RCR are very motivated to change."

It is a sentiment echoed by Councillor Sherri Rollins, who voted against the appeal. She said she has been waiting for a project like this for Winnipeg.

“This is very small, but boy the lives that it would change for the better. (It) would not only benefit the neighbours, but really the city of Winnipeg,” Rollins said in her remarks.

Councillor Matt Allard also voted against the appeal. He said he grew up near a home for recovering alcoholics.

“They were excellent neighbours, never had a problem,” he said. “I believe we are living in a drug and opioid crisis in the city and we need to support every initiative that we can.”

Councillors Shawn Dobson and Evan Duncan voted for the appeal who both stated the communication should have been better with the community.

- With files from CTV's Jeff Keele