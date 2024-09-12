Winnipeg police searching for masked man who grabbed child

Investigators are looking for a masked man who grabbed a boy in broad daylight near a Winnipeg school earlier this week.

Winnipeg police said the incident occurred on Tuesday around noon when the middle school-aged child was walking home for lunch in the St. Matthew’s neighbourhood.

Police said the suspect approached the child on Banning Street near Einarson Avenue, said something, and grabbed the victim.

"A brief struggle occurred, and the child broke free from the suspect, ran home and reported to a parent," a police release said. “"The child was not physically injured."

According to police, the suspect was last seen heading northon Banning Street near St. Matthews Avenue and may have crossed through Orioles Park.

He was described as wearing a plaid or checkered shirt, blue jeans, and a blue ski mask covering his face.

Police have notified Greenway School and said the administration has shared details of the incident with students’ families.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident, including video surveillance, to contact the WPS Child Abuse Unit or Crime Stoppers.