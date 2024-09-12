Three new options unveiled for new Manitoba health cards

Manitobans may soon be saying goodbye to their old crumpled piece of purple paper, and hello to a new plastic health card.

Premier Wab Kinew posted on Instagram Thursday asking for opinions on three draft designs for the new health cards.

The first option features a bison, the second option is a polar bear and the third option features the northern lights. Manitoba's new plastic health cards could feature the northern lights. Photo posted Sept. 12, 2024 (Instagram/@wabber)

In the caption, Kinew said the province also needs your feedback.

“Here are 3 draft designs for the new health cards, and we want your input,” the post reads. “Let us know which one you prefer by commenting below or using the poll.”

The post is open until Sunday at midnight, the new design is expected to be announced shortly after.

One option for the new Manitoban health care features a polar bear. Photo posted Sept. 12, 2024. (Instagram/@wabber)

Funding for new plastic health cards was announced in the 2024 budget.

PEI, Nova Scotia, Quebec, Ontario, Saskatchewan, B.C., Nunavut and the Northwest Territories all have plastic cards.