Winnipeg police have identified the victim of a homicide in the Centennial neighbourhood on Aug. 24 as a 64-year-old Winnipeg man.

Emergency crews went to the 400 block of Elgin Avenue around 1:40 a.m. for a report of an unresponsive man in a suite.

Upon arrival they found the victim, John Graham Buesnel, dead.

The homicide unit is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers.