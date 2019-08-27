64-year-old man identified as victim of Centennial area homicide
Published Tuesday, August 27, 2019 11:51AM CST
Winnipeg police have identified the victim of a homicide in the Centennial neighbourhood on Aug. 24 as a 64-year-old Winnipeg man.
Emergency crews went to the 400 block of Elgin Avenue around 1:40 a.m. for a report of an unresponsive man in a suite.
Upon arrival they found the victim, John Graham Buesnel, dead.
The homicide unit is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers.