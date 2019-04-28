

CTV Winnipeg





The Winnipeg Police Service is searching for three suspects after a 66-year-old woman was allegedly robbed, pepper-sprayed and struck with a weapon in River Heights.

Police say officers responded to the area of Brock Street and Grosvenor Avenue around 6 p.m. Saturday, following a report of a purse-snatching.

The WPS says a 66-year old woman was walking in the area when the incident happened and the suspects ran away immediately after.

The woman was treated for her injuries by members of the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service on scene.

Police are searching for three suspects in this incident, described as 14 or 15-year-old boys. Police say one was wearing a light-coloured hoodie and had dark hair, another was wearing a light orange jacket, and a third was wearing a red backpack.

Police continue to investigate and are asking anyone with information to call 204-986-6219