WINNIPEG -- There are seven active and 11 recovered cases of COVID-19 at Beacon Hill Lodge Long Term Care Home in Winnipeg.

In a news release issued Sunday, Revera provided an update on the outbreak at the care home. It said there are active cases in two residents and five staff members. Eight residents have now recovered, as have three staff members.

The Winnipeg Regional Health Authority initially declared an outbreak at the home on Sept. 1.

“We are working very closely with Public Health officials and are following pandemic outbreak protocols and infection control practices. All residents are monitored twice daily for symptoms,” said Dr. Rhonda Collins, Revera’s Chief Medical Officer, in a news release.

All residents must remain in their rooms at all times.

Revera noted all staff are screened at the beginning and end of their shifts, and are being cohorted to work in assigned resident areas. Staff are required to wear an appropriate mask and eye protection while in the home.

All personal care homes in Winnipeg have been listed at critical on the province’s pandemic response system. Outbreak protocols and visitor restrictions are in place.