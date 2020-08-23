WINNIPEG -- The Manitoba government announced 72 new cases of COVID-19 Sunday, setting a new record for the largest single day spike.

The previous record was 42 cases in one day, set on Saturday.

Chief provincial public health officer Dr. Brent Roussin and Health Minister Cameron Friesen made the announcement in a news conference Sunday.

Of the 72 new cases, 45 are in the Prairie Mountain Health region, 16 in Southern Health, nine cases in Winnipeg, one case in Interlake-Eastern and one in the Northern Health region.

The province said the majority of cases are "linked to intentional testing related to known clusters in communal living communities."

The announcement brings the total number of cases in Manitoba to 944.

