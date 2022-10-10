78-year-old man dies in South Osborne crash

Winnipeg police are looking for witnesses after a pedestrian died following a collision in the 500 block of Osborne Street Sunday evening.

Police say it happened just before 10:00 p.m. when emergency crews responded to reports of a crash involving a vehicle and pedestrian near Bartlet Avenue.

The pedestrian, a 78-year-old man, was rushed to a hospital in unstable condition where he succumbed to his injuries.

The driver of the vehicle, a woman in her 80s, remained on the scene and spoke with investigators.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone who may have witnessed the collision is asked to contact the Traffic Division at 204-986-7085.