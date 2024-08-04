78-year-old woman missing from The Pas: RCMP
RCMP are asking for help finding a missing 78-year-old woman from The Pas.
In a news release, Mounties said Laura Skelly hasn’t been seen since leaving a residence on Campbell Street in The Pas at around 9:20 a.m. on July 31.
Skelly was reported missing to The Pas RCMP on Saturday afternoon, and police are concerned for her safety.
RCMP said Skelly left the Campbell Street home in a 2019 black Jeep Compass with Manitoba license plate EXM 911. Police do not know where she was heading.
Anyone with information is asked to contact The Pas RCMP detachment or Crime Stoppers.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Liberals borrow 'weird' tactic from Democrats in latest attack on Pierre Poilievre
The Liberals are labelling federal Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre 'weird' in a new line of attack borrowed from the United States Democrats.
Canada's Andre De Grasse fails to qualify for men's 100-metre final in Paris
Canadian sprinter Andre De Grasse did not qualify for the men's 100-metre final at the Paris Olympics after finishing fifth in his semifinal.
Police seek assistance in sexual assault investigation on Toronto subway
Toronto police are asking for the public’s assistance in a sexual assault investigation.
Does Forever 21 'actually care' about plus-size shoppers? These TikTok users think not
Some plus-size shoppers are questioning if fashion giant Forever 21 'actually cares' about inclusive sizing after they claim they noticed a lack of larger sizes in U.S. stores and the disappearance of the retailer's plus-size social media accounts.
'A moral issue': Canadian funeral directors warn of unauthorized obituaries
Funeral directors across the country are warning grieving families about a trend of third-party websites republishing obituaries for profit.
Calgary firefighter killed by falling tree battling Jasper wildfire
A Calgary man died Saturday after a tree fell on him while he was fighting an active fire northeast of Jasper
U.S. and allies prepare to defend Israel as Netanyahu says it's already in 'multi-front war' with Iran
Israel is already in a 'multi-front war' with Iran and its proxies, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told a Cabinet meeting Sunday, as the United States and allies prepared to defend Israel from an expected counterstrike and prevent an even more destructive regional conflict.
Bronze from boxing's Sanford extends Canada's medal streak in Paris to nine days
With Wyatt Sanford's bronze, Canada has equalled its record medal streak of nine straight days on the podium set at the 2016 Rio Olympics.
5-year-old killed and a second child injured after a bounce house goes airborne during Maryland baseball game
A 5-year-old boy died and another child was injured when a bounce house they were inside went airborne during a baseball game in Maryland on Friday night, authorities said.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Regina
-
Riders hand Elks first win of the season
The Edmonton Elks finally found the win column after a 42-31 victory over the Saskatchewan Roughriders at Mosaic Stadium Saturday night.
-
Regina police investigating 'serious assault' after teen found with life threatening injury
Regina police are investigating a serious assault after a 17-year-old was found with a life-threatening injury early Saturday morning.
-
Here's how many mini-donuts Joey Chestnut ate at Regina's QCX this year
Fans packed Confederation Park at Regina's Queen City Ex (QCX) Saturday for the third annual mini-donut eating competition to watch famous competitive eater Joey Chestnut beat his all-time record while helping out the city's food bank in the process.
Saskatoon
-
Riders hand Elks first win of the season
The Edmonton Elks finally found the win column after a 42-31 victory over the Saskatchewan Roughriders at Mosaic Stadium Saturday night.
-
A 99 year old temperature record fell in Sask. Friday afternoon
Heat warnings have ended across most of Saskatchewan on Saturday after a day that saw more than a handful of temperature records fall on Friday, including a 99 year old record in one community.
-
Fringe Festival brings global talent to Saskatoon
It's Fringe season in Saskatoon, and the festival lineup is brimming with excitement. With shows from local, national, and international groups, this year’s festival promises no shortage of entertainment.
Edmonton
-
LIVE @ 2 P.M. MT
LIVE @ 2 P.M. MT Jasper resident tours pushed back to Monday after firefighter death
Tours of wildfire damage in the Jasper townsite on Sunday were postponed because of a wildland firefighter's death.
-
Calgary firefighter killed by falling tree battling Jasper wildfire
A Calgary man died Saturday after a tree fell on him while he was fighting an active fire northeast of Jasper
-
Water rescue underway at Moose Lake: RCMP
Moose Lake users were asked to give search-and-rescue and emergency teams room on Sunday.
Calgary
-
Calgary firefighter killed by falling tree battling Jasper wildfire
A Calgary man died Saturday after a tree fell on him while he was fighting an active fire northeast of Jasper
-
Summer Classic Dog Show in Okotoks highlights best in show, agility and obedience
The Okotoks Agricultural Society serves as the backdrop for the Alberta Kennel Club’s Summer Classic.
-
Pedestrian transported to hospital after collision with Calgary bus
An investigation is underway after a pedestrian was seriously injured in a Saturday night collision on Macleod Trail S.E.
Toronto
-
Off-duty officer shot after locating suspect wanted on Canada-wide warrant: TPS
A Toronto off-duty officer was shot on Saturday night after locating a suspect wanted on a Canada-wide warrant since 2022.
-
Police seek assistance in sexual assault investigation on Toronto subway
Toronto police are asking for the public’s assistance in a sexual assault investigation.
-
Canada's Ethan Katzberg wins Olympic gold in hammer throw
Canada's Ethan Katzberg has won the gold medal in the men's hammer throw at the Paris Olympics.
Ottawa
-
16-year-old taken to hospital following pepper spray detection at Rideau Centre
Ottawa Paramedic Service says a 16-year-old female was taken to hospital in stable condition after people inside Rideau Centre started experiencing sudden illness and difficulty breathing Saturday evening.
-
Canada's Andre De Grasse fails to qualify for men's 100-metre final in Paris
Canadian sprinter Andre De Grasse did not qualify for the men's 100-metre final at the Paris Olympics after finishing fifth in his semifinal.
-
Eastern Ontario driver parks on fast-lane shoulder on Hwy 401 to swap tires, OPP lay charges
An eastern Ontario driver is facing charges after they pulled over on the fast-lane shoulder of Highway 401 Saturday near the Town of Prescott, according to the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).
Montreal
-
As the heat continues, Montreal and Quebec under severe thunderstorm watch
Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for Montreal and other regions in southern Quebec.
-
Montrealers march for trans rights
Hundreds gathered for the 10th annual Trans March in downtown Montreal on Saturday. Jade Langlois, who attended the march, said they couldn't dream of a better way to celebrate their 24th birthday.
-
Nestlé recalls baby cereals due to possible contamination
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) announces that Nestlé Canada is recalling its Gerber brand Oat Banana & Mango Baby Cereal due to possible contamination with Cronobacter bacteria.
Atlantic
-
One person dead after collision in Martins River: N.S. RCMP
RCMP in Nova Scotia are investigating after one person died and another was injured in a collision in Martins River on Saturday.
-
RCMP investigating fatal vehicle-bicycle collision in Amherst Shore, N.S.
Nova Scotia RCMP are investigating a fatal collision involving a vehicle and cyclist in Amherst Shore on Saturday.
-
Costco's 'Apocalypse Dinner Kit' has a shelf life of 25 years. What is it?
Canadians looking to stock up on food for an emergency can order ready-made tubs from Costco online.
Vancouver
-
Wildfire Service orders evacuation for properties in B.C.'s Princeton area
Authorities issued an evacuation order Saturday night for 16 properties in a rural area south of Princeton, B.C., because of the out-of-control Calcite Creek wildfire.
-
Heat warnings, thunderstorm watches in effect for B.C.
More than a dozen heat warnings are in effect across B.C. Sunday, and while cooler weather is incoming, the wildfire service says it will bring gusty winds and lightning – increasing the risk for new starts and more aggressive behavior on current blazes.
-
IIO called in after man dies during Downtown Eastside arrest
A man died after being arrested on Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside Friday, according to the Independent Investigations Office of B.C.
Vancouver Island
-
Heat warnings, thunderstorm watches in effect for B.C.
More than a dozen heat warnings are in effect across B.C. Sunday, and while cooler weather is incoming, the wildfire service says it will bring gusty winds and lightning – increasing the risk for new starts and more aggressive behavior on current blazes.
-
Comox Valley RCMP appeal for information nearly 2 months after alleged assault
Police in the Comox Valley are asking the public for help furthering an assault investigation that began almost two months ago.
-
Worst-case models point to reduced Chilcotin landslide downstream flood threat
Worst-case scenario modelling of the potential impacts of an over-the-top water breach of a massive landslide blocking British Columbia's Chilcotin River points to reduced flood threats downstream, Emergency Management Minister Bowinn Ma said Saturday.
Kelowna
-
After a week of decreased activity, Shetland Creek wildfire prompts new evacuation alert in B.C. Interior
After more than a week of mostly scaling back evacuation orders and alerts related to the Shetland Creek wildfire, the Thompson-Nicola Regional District changed course Saturday.
-
Small earthquake felt in B.C.'s Okanagan
A small earthquake rumbled near Penticton, B.C. on Friday afternoon, according to officials.
-
3 boats, 2 Sea-Doos worth more than $260K stolen from B.C. resort: RCMP
Mounties in the Okanagan are investigating after five watercraft were stolen from a local resort last month.
N.L.
-
Labrador man denied long-sought hearing about his detainment for a tweet
A Labrador man has lost his bid for a long-sought public hearing about his detainment by police in 2015 at a mental health hospital for a post he made on social media.
-
N.L. opposition calls for firing of university chair over forwarding of alumnus email
Newfoundland and Labrador’s Progressive Conservatives called Thursday for the removal of the chair of Memorial University's board of regents after he forwarded an alumna's pro-Palestinian campaign email to her father last month.
-
Discovery of 19 dead dogs in Newfoundland leads to cruelty charges for Ontario man
A 59-year-old man from Ontario has been charged with animal cruelty after police found 19 dead dogs at a home in eastern Newfoundland this week.
Northern Ontario
-
Extreme forest fire hazards in parts of the northeast, 4 fires not under control
As of Sunday morning, there were 21 active wildfires in northeastern Ontario with six new fires confirmed Saturday.
-
Liberals borrow 'weird' tactic from Democrats in latest attack on Pierre Poilievre
The Liberals are labelling federal Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre 'weird' in a new line of attack borrowed from the United States Democrats.
-
'Summer Olympics': Summer McIntosh wins gold in women's 200 medley
The Toronto swimmer won her third gold in Paris with a victory in the 200-metre individual medley in an Olympic-record time of two minutes 6.56 seconds.
Barrie
-
Slo-Pitch sweeps through Barrie Sports Complex
Softball players from across the country are competing in the Slo-Pitch Nationals at the Barrie Community Sports Complex this holiday weekend, with teams in each division competing for national titles.
-
Local singer performs in Orillia after near-death experience
Orillia's Ian North, a singer-songwriter who survived a double-lung pulmonary embolism, delivered a special performance at Couchiching Craft Brewing Co. Sunday afternoon.
-
Kempenfest Day Two
The four-day festival continued on Saturday, with thousands enjoying plenty of music and art along Barrie's waterfront.
Kitchener
-
One dead and two hurt in Stratford, Ont. shooting, suspect also dead
Shocking new details have been released about Thursday night's triple shooting in Stratford, Ont.
-
Man wanted after removing monitoring bracelet while out on bail: police
Waterloo Regional Police are asking for the public’s help in locating 31-year-old Kitchener resident, Aleksandar Ivaz, who is currently out on bail for a number of criminal offences.
-
1 dead, 4 taken to hospital after collision in Caledonia, Ont.
One person was killed and another four were taken to hospital after a two-vehicle crash Saturday.
London
-
Remains of 7-year-old girl located in Thames River
Four days after a seven-year-old girl fell into the Thames River, searchers located her remains this afternoon.
-
FCFF to honour hometown actor that made it big in Hollywood
With three Gemini Awards, four Tony Awards, six Primetime Emmy Awards and one Screen Actors Guild Award, this lifetime achievement will be one among many accolades that Garber has received.
-
London's Damian Warner calls Olympic decathlon withdrawal his 'worst nightmare'
Four-time Olympian Damian Warner says withdrawing from the Olympic men's decathlon competition in Paris was like a "worst nightmare come true."