78-year-old woman missing from The Pas: RCMP

RCMP are asking for help finding a missing 78-year-old woman from The Pas.

In a news release, Mounties said Laura Skelly hasn’t been seen since leaving a residence on Campbell Street in The Pas at around 9:20 a.m. on July 31.

Skelly was reported missing to The Pas RCMP on Saturday afternoon, and police are concerned for her safety.

RCMP said Skelly left the Campbell Street home in a 2019 black Jeep Compass with Manitoba license plate EXM 911. Police do not know where she was heading.

Anyone with information is asked to contact The Pas RCMP detachment or Crime Stoppers.