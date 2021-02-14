WINNIPEG -- Manitoba hit a new milestone on Sunday when it surpassed half a million COVID-19 tests administered since March.

Announced in the province's daily COVID-19 bulletin, Manitoba health officials are also reporting 80 new COVID-19 cases and five deaths from the virus.

Four of the deaths were in the Winnipeg region. They include a woman in her 80s; two women in their 90s, one linked to the outbreak at Charleswood Care Centre; and a man linked to the outbreak at Concordia Place Personal Care Home.

The Interlake-Eastern health region also recorded one death, a man in his 70s linked to the outbreak at Kin Place.

The COVID-19 death toll in Manitoba now sits at 871.

Of the 80 new cases, 29 are in Winnipeg, which has a five-day test positivity rate of 3.9 per cent.

Out of the remaining cases, two are in the Interlake-Eastern health region, 44 are in the Northern health region, one is in the Prairie Mountain health region and four are in the Southern Health–Santé Sud health region.

The province has removed one case due to a data correction, bringing the total number of lab-confirmed cases in Manitoba to 30,766 since early March.

The province currently has 1,619 active cases, and 28,276 people have recovered from the virus.

The current provincial five-day test positivity rate rose slightly and now sits at 5.2 per cent.

There are 84 contagious people in hospital with COVID-19 and 142 people in hospital with the virus who are no longer infectious. Twelve active COVID-19 patients and 14 non-infectious patients are in the ICU.

On Saturday, 1,580 tests were performed, bringing the total to 500,840 since early February.