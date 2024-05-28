$800K awarded to Winnipeg community centres through city grant

Eleven Winnipeg community centres are set to receive thousands in city dollars to give their facilities some much-needed TLC.

According to the city, just over $800,000 will flow through a grant program to Assiniboia West, Bord-Aire, Bronx Park, Garden City, Linden Woods, Lord Roberts, Norquay, River Osborne, South Winnipeg – Waverley site, St. Norbert and Whyte Ridge community centres.

“Whether it’s improving accessibility, upgrading the facilities or enhancing safety measures, these renovations will contribute to the ongoing success of our community centres,” said Winnipeg Mayor Scott Gillingham at a news conference Tuesday.

“It’s important that we ensure that our community centres continue to be vibrant hubs of recreation and community engagement both now and into the future.”

River Osborne Community Centre is set to get $100,000 for a new gymnasium floor.

Andrew Davis, River Osborne's general manager, said a lack of parking limits the community centre’s revenue, so the gym is vital.

“Socials are out of the question without parking, bingo and such, so the gymnasium here is kind of our lifeblood. It’s what makes us our revenue, and allows us to continue on,” he said.

River Osborne Community Centre general manager Andrew Davis is pictured during a May 28, 2024 news conference. (Jamie Dowsett/CTV News Winnipeg)

The current floor is 35 years old, and is beginning to lift in certain spots.

Davis said grant programs like this one are incredibly helpful.

“They’re huge, and I hope they never end.”

Other selected community centre projects include updated lighting, roof resurfacing and rink renovations.

Since its inception, the city has given over $17.4 million towards Winnipeg community centre renovations.

More details can be found on the city’s website.