83-year-old man victim of suspected homicide in Winnipeg's North End

Winnipeg police officers are investigating a homicide after an 83-year-old man was found dead in a North End home.

Police said they were called to a suspicious death in the 600 block of Cathedral Avenue at around 3 p.m. on Tuesday.

When officers got to the scene, they found a man’s body inside the home. His death is believed to be a homicide.

On Wednesday, police identified the man as Pajo “Paul” Radocaj, of Winnipeg. His death is the 31st homicide in Winnipeg in 2022.

The Winnipeg police service’s homicide unit is investigating and is asking anyone with information to call 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.