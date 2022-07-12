84-year-old woman in critical condition after unprovoked stabbing in Winnipeg; 15-year-old charged
84-year-old woman in critical condition after unprovoked stabbing in Winnipeg; 15-year-old charged
Winnipeg police officers have arrested a teenager after an elderly woman was stabbed in unprovoked attack following a break-in at a home in the Grant Park neighbourhood.
Police said officers were called to an incident in a parking lot in the 1100 block of Grant Avenue. When they arrived, they found two men, ages 46 and 43 who had been stabbed. Officers also found an 84-year-old in the intersection of Thurso Street and Lorette Avenue, also suffering from stab wounds.
According to police, the incident started as a break-in at a home in the 1000 block of Lorette Avenue that was owned by one of the male victims. A house on the street was taped off as part of the investigation.
Police said the men inside the home chased the suspect, who allegedly then stabbed an 84-year-old woman in an 'unprovoked manner,' causing extensive injuries. Police said the teen was subdued in the parking lot of Grant Park Mall until police arrived.
The 46-year-old man was treated at the scene, while the 43-year-old was taken to hospital in unstable condition, but was later upgraded to stable condition.
The 84-year-old woman remains in hospital in critical condition.
Police said the accused and victims were not known to each other.
The 15-year-old male remains in custody and faces multiple charges, including two counts of aggravated assault, possession of a weapon and mischief under $5,000. He has also been charged with one count of assault with a weapon and break and enter with intent.
None of the charges have been proven in court.
Editor’s note: This is a corrected story. The initial information from police indicated the teenager charged was 14 years old.
