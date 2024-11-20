WINNIPEG
    Schools closed; buses cancelled amid snowy weather in Manitoba

    A blast of winter weather has caused school closures and bus cancellations around Manitoba.

    According to Environment and Climate Change Canada, heavy snow has touched down in west central and northwestern Manitoba, bringing with it wind gusts as high as 60 km/h.

    Due to these weather conditions, the following schools are closed, and buses are cancelled for Nov. 20, 2024:

    • Brandon School Division – Buses are not operating outside of Brandon. Alexander, O’Kelly and Spring Valley schools are closed. Buses will be running in the city of Brandon. Attendance at school is at parental discretion where travel is required.
    • Division Scolaire Franco-Manitobaine – École Saint-Lazare, École Jours de Plaine, École La Source, and École Notre-Dame de Lourdes are closed. Buses are cancelled for Gilbert-Rosset.
    • Prairie Rose School Division – All schools in Region A are closed.
    • Rolling River School Division – Schools are closed. 
    • Southwest Horizon School Division – Classes are cancelled. Staff members are assigned to work from home.

