A Winnipeg-born designer is making waves in the fashion industry, with Queen Bey herself wearing his creations.

Beyonce has been photographed sporting two custom dresses by Mark Fast – one for a cast photo with her “Lion King” co-stars and another in a promotional shoot for her single “Spirit.”

In the cast picture the singer can be seen wearing a black bodycon dress, and in the music video she is wearing a dark yellow bodycon dress with cutouts and feather-like tiers.

Fast creates innovative knitwear using stitching techniques that blend lycra and luxury textiles. His website says all the clothes are knitted by hand on domestic knitting machines and the “work is formed onto the body as he knits.”

Other celebrities who have worn Fast’s dresses include Rihanna, Nicki Minaj and Tilda Swinton.