'A bit of an art': How Manitobans can start preparing their gardens this long weekend

May long weekend is nearly here, and for some, it is the first chance of the year to get to their cabins or go camping and explore the great outdoors.

For others, it could be the first real chance to get in the garden and put some plants in the ground.

Colin Rémillard, co-owner of Jardins St-Léon Gardens, said the long weekend acts as sort of a cut-off for gardeners to know when the last frost might potentially be in the province.

"Typically, it's usually pretty safe to start dabbling in the garden," he said.

Rémillard added for this year, it was probably okay to start even a little earlier if people had time.

"It's been pretty amazing, pretty lovely weather-wise, especially last week, excluding today. It's not outlandish to have gambled a bit and to have put some things in the ground ahead of time."

Carla Hrycyna, the co-owner of St. Mary's Nursey and Garden Centre, said if people are wanting to ensure the frost will not be coming back, the best vegetables to start this long weekend are your root veggies.

"Potatoes can go in, cold crop seeds can go in, you can definitely get some more seeds in early," said Hrycyna.

She notes if people are buying their plants from garden centres, they should make sure to acclimate them to the outdoor climate before they go in the ground.

"So a little bit of wind protection or sun protection, just to fully acclimate them to prevent sun scalding. Or, if it's a windy weekend, we can to prevent them from having a little bit of wilt."

If plants are already in the ground, Hrycyna also recommends some kind of frost blanket that provides that extra layer of protection.

Both Rémillard and Hrycyna said people have been chomping at the bit to buy the supplies they need and are ready to get in the garden.

"Things are going great. People are already planting and I think it's going to be generally a very good season," said Rémillard.

Hrycyna said this year has started off differently compared to last year.

"People are out and about, they're looking at things, they're getting prepared to get in their gardens. And, you know, with the nicer weather, we're able to get in there faster," said Hrycyna.

ADVICE FOR ALL TYPES OF GARDENERS NEW AND EXPERIENCED

Hrycyna said it's important people understand their planting areas – knowing how much sun it gets, if it is wetter or drier. She said those indications on what to plant.

"(It) gives you the clues to target which plants will do optimally best in that location," she said.

Rémillard added people should temper their expectations.

"Gardening is a mystery even to experts. You're always at the mercy of so many factors that you can't control. So don't be too hard on yourself. It's not 100 per cent success rate. Take your time, experiment with new things," said Rémillard.

Both agree that people should shop for lots of colour to put in their gardens and at the end of the day, the most important thing is to have fun when gardening.

"It's a science, but it's also a bit of an art."

When asked what trends they are seeing this year, Rémillard pointed out he is seeing more people trying to grow vegetables from seeds in their homes, compared to buying pre-grown plants.

"It gives a really nice sense of achievement and accomplishment when you grow from seed. And even on top of that, if you've been able to save the seed from the year before, it's quite rewarding."

For Hrycyna, she said edible plants are all the rage at the moment.

"There's this massive interest in herbs and also there is a strong trend even now towards growing more food crops," she said. "We're excited for people to grow edible crops because it helps out with their grocery bills in the summer."

The final piece of advice that Hrycyna has for people is, "It's your environment. You're creating that beautiful outdoor space and if you like it, plant it."