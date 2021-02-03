WINNIPEG -- While it may be tempting for football fans in Manitoba to gather this Sunday to watch the Super Bowl, Manitoba health officials are urging people not to hold large Super Bowl parties to help keep the COVID-19 numbers in Manitoba down.

During Wednesday’s COVID-19 media availability, Dr. Jazz Atwal, the acting deputy chief provincial public health officer, addressed Manitobans who might be thinking of hosting a party, asking them to keep following the public health orders.

“Football may be any given Sunday, but let’s have it be a COVID-free Sunday this year,” he said.

Under Manitoba’s current public health orders, only two designated people are allowed to be inside your home.

“No new people should be entering your home to watch the game,” Atwal said.

He said if you have your designated people coming to your home, you should try to ensure physical distancing.

“It is possible to do, continue to try and do that,” he said.

He added for outdoor gatherings, there is a limit of five people outside of your household, and “the fundamentals” apply to gatherings.

Atwal said the most important thing people can do is stay home if they are sick.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Kansas City Chiefs kick off at 5:30 p.m. CT.