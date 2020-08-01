WINNIPEG -- Here are the top five most-read stories on CTV News Winnipeg for the month of July.

'It's not an idle threat': Hutterite colony considers filing human rights complaint against Manitoba government

A member of the Hutterite community is threatening to file a human rights complaint against the Manitoba Government unless it stops publicly linking COVID-19 cases to Hutterite colonies.

“It’s not an idle threat,” said Paul Waldner, a minister from the CanAm Hutterite Colony. “As soon as the government says ‘Hutterite’, people become scared of us,” Waldner told CTV News.

B.C. man to be deported after causing flight to divert to Winnipeg in June

A B.C. man will be deported to India after his belligerent behaviour on a WestJet flight last month forced it to divert to Winnipeg.

The man was the first person in Canada charged with failing to follow the flight crew’s instructions to wear a protective face mask.

Winnipeg woman recovering after gruesome muskie attack

WARNING: The pictures and details in this article may be disturbing to some viewers. Discretion is advised.

A Winnipeg woman has been left with physical and emotional scars after being attacked by a muskie while swimming with her family at a fishing resort.

UFO sightings across Canada have spiked during the pandemic

There’s been a significant increase in UFO sightings across Canada during the pandemic, according to a UFO researcher.

Two dead, 15 hurt after semi crashes into 7 vehicles on Manitoba highway

Two people were killed and 15 others were injured following a crash on Highway 2, just east of Fannystelle, Man., on July 2.

According to RCMP, the crash took place around 11:50 a.m., when seven vehicles were stopped in the eastbound lane at a construction zone, waiting for the direction to be able to drive through.

James Randell from Shellbrook, Sask. is facing multiple charges in connection with the incident, including dangerous driving causing death. The charges have not been proven in court.