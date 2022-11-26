'A fairly major player': Prairie Theatre Exchange celebrates 50th anniversary

A downtown theatre is celebrating a major milestone.

Winnipeg's Prairie Theatre Exchange (PTE) is marking its 50th anniversary this weekend.

It began in 1972 as the Manitoba Theatre Workshop, running out of the Grain Exchange building at 160 Princess Street.

15 years later, the theatre moved to its current location on the third floor at Portage Place.

Bob Metcalfe, the theatre's former artistic director, said it's incredible that PTE has lasted half a century.

"It's gone from this really small organization into a fairly major player, and certainly nationally known," he said.

To celebrate, the theatre hosted an "evening of memories" Thursday night. As well, a PTE social took place Friday evening, and Saturday afternoon saw a "brunch mingle" continental breakfast.

PTE's 2022/23 season is currently underway. Its next production, "Outside Joke's A Christmas Carol: Big Dickens Energy," runs from Dec. 13 – 23.

Metcalfe hopes Winnipeggers continue top support PTE for another 50 years.

"There's only a handful of theatres like it in the country that have survived, and are of the same vintage," he said.