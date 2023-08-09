'A Folkorama family': Long-time volunteers making Folklorama a family affair

The support and hard work of the volunteers at Folklorama are what has helped the event continue on for 52 years and become the longest-running multicultural festival in the world.

For some volunteers, helping out at Folklorama is a yearly commitment that involves the whole family.

That’s the case for Jeff Lieberman, who has been a volunteer at the Israel Pavilion for about 35 years.

“We’re so proud of our pavilion. We’re proud of showcasing Israel,” he said. “Israel’s such a beautiful country. It offers so much.”

Jeff added that the Liebermans are ‘a Folklorama family,’ as all his kids get involved in volunteering, including his son Noah.

“I think Folklorama’s really about contributing in any way that you can. The whole thing is always run by volunteers,” Noah said.

Noah said that he’s taken on a number of different volunteer positions over the years at the pavilion, including selling candy, working at the bar, and being a pavilion host.

“Doing everything that I can to make sure that the pavilion runs properly and that people get a good impression of what Israel really means and Folklorama as a whole,” he said.

WHAT YOU CAN FIND AT THE PAVILION

Along with Israeli food and dance, the pavilion features a new interactive cultural display

Roberta Malam, the pavilion coordinator, said the display aims to showcase the country of Israel and its diversity.

The display features QR codes to allow visitors to learn more about what they are looking at, as well as an interactive kiosk, where people can learn about the innovations that are coming out of Israel.

“We’re just trying to portray the culture and the diversity that happens in Israel,” Malam said.

After checking out the cultural display, visitors at the pavilion can also indulge in Israeli and Jewish cuisine, including Mediterranean salad, hummus, falafel, potato knish, schmoo torte, and honey cake.

Visitors can also watch performances by the Sara Sommer Chai Folk Ensemble, who perform traditional dances as well as some modern pieces.

The Israel Pavilion is located at the Asper Jewish Community Campus and runs until Saturday.

- With files from CTV’s Ainsley McPhail.