WINNIPEG -- The City of Toronto’s urban forestry branch spent Monday doing what they’ve been doing since they arrived in Winnipeg nearly two weeks ago -- cleaning up downed and damaged trees.

The Toronto crew spent the day working on trees in Kildonan Park.

For the most part since arriving in the wake of a Thanksgiving weekend storm that damaged an estimated 10 per cent of city trees, they’ve been working on Winnipeg streets, clearing out overhead hazards. They clear the damaged trees and chip them onsite.

Using chain and hand saws, the crews are carefully carving up damaged trees. The goal is to clear out the debris and dangerous branches while maintaining the health of the trees for future growth.

The crew hasn’t had any difficulties cleaning up, but say working on Winnipeg’s elm and ash trees is different from working on Toronto’s native tree species.

This isn’t the first time Toronto’s urban forestry branch has left their city to help out other communities, says Steve Matsumoto, supervisor of the department.

“The City of Toronto has always been willing to help out. We helped out in the City of Kingston, the City of Ottawa, Smith Falls when they had the ice storm in 98, and we had our own ice storm in 2013 and 2014.”

The 25-person crew from Toronto includes eight bucket trucks, two climbing crews and wood chippers.

They left Toronto on Oct. 20 and are scheduled to drive out of Winnipeg this Wednesday.