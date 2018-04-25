When the Winnipeg Jets were taking on the Minnesota Wild, tourism agencies in both cities entered into a bet: the winning city will take over the losing city’s Twitter account. Tourism Winnipeg said St. Paul actually offered the bet first, but it set the terms for a Twitter takeover.

The Jets tamed the Wild in five games, something Tourism Winnipeg predicted at the start of the series. On Wednesday, it took over the Visit Saint Paul account.

Alright, guys, here's the deal...We lost a bet with @TourismWPG over the @mnwild-@NHLJets series, so they'll be taking over our account from 11-noon today. It'll be okay, we promise. You might even learn a little something cool about our neighbors to the north ���� pic.twitter.com/HNYZRcURwr — Visit Saint Paul (@SaintPaul) April 25, 2018

Tourism Winnipeg showcased some of the city’s main attractions, like the Canadian Museum for Human Rights and the Assiniboine Park Zoo to the account’s 34,000 followers.

And speaking of #Winnipeg, did you know that it is the home of @CMHR_News, one of the most powerful and architecturally stunning museums in the world? And get this, at @assiniboinezoo polar bears swim right over your head! Love that place! #onlyinthepeg pic.twitter.com/WcpRBy7Rgz — Visit Saint Paul (@SaintPaul) April 25, 2018

It also highlighted the festivals that take over Winnipeg during the summer.

Do you like festivals? Of course you do!

DYK no one gets more festive than #Winnipeg, where great summer festivals include @Winnipegfolk @jazzwinnipeg @WinnipegFringe @PrideWinnipeg @manitoahbee & @Folklorama

We tell you, those Canadians can party! pic.twitter.com/Xqo6Jqg5xn — Visit Saint Paul (@SaintPaul) April 25, 2018

Maybe Winnipeg will see a lot of visitors from St. Paul this summer… that is, if they aren’t still bitter about the playoffs.

While we could probably tweet all day about how perfect Winnipeg is for your next family vacation, you should probably just follow @TourismWPG. Oh, and our money is on the @NHLJets winning the Cup. Have you seen the crowds they are getting up there!?!? Amazing! #GoJetsGo pic.twitter.com/LnrfrFbPdM — Visit Saint Paul (@SaintPaul) April 25, 2018

In an email, a spokesperson for Tourism Winnipeg said, “We do advertise occasionally in the Twin Cities and always welcome more Minnesotans to visit Winnipeg, although this isn't necessarily a targeted advertisement to increase tourism numbers from Winnipeg. That said, more awareness of all the great things to see, play and enjoy in Winnipeg is always a good thing.

The Jets take on the Nashville Predators in the next round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, which kicks off Friday in Nashville. Tourism Winnipeg said it’s more than likely the two cities will do a similar bet.