When the Winnipeg Jets were taking on the Minnesota Wild, tourism agencies in both cities entered into a bet: the winning city will take over the losing city’s Twitter account. Tourism Winnipeg said St. Paul actually offered the bet first, but it set the terms for a Twitter takeover.

The Jets tamed the Wild in five games, something Tourism Winnipeg predicted at the start of the series. On Wednesday, it took over the Visit Saint Paul account.

Tourism Winnipeg showcased some of the city’s main attractions, like the Canadian Museum for Human Rights and the Assiniboine Park Zoo to the account’s 34,000 followers.

It also highlighted the festivals that take over Winnipeg during the summer.

Maybe Winnipeg will see a lot of visitors from St. Paul this summer… that is, if they aren’t still bitter about the playoffs.

In an email, a spokesperson for Tourism Winnipeg said, “We do advertise occasionally in the Twin Cities and always welcome more Minnesotans to visit Winnipeg, although this isn't necessarily a targeted advertisement to increase tourism numbers from Winnipeg. That said, more awareness of all the great things to see, play and enjoy in Winnipeg is always a good thing.

The Jets take on the Nashville Predators in the next round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, which kicks off Friday in Nashville. Tourism Winnipeg said it’s more than likely the two cities will do a similar bet.