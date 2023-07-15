'A game changer': Manitoba staffing agency helps Ukrainian refugees find meaningful work

As the war in Ukraine passes its 500th day, a Manitoba staffing agency continues to help refugees find meaningful jobs in our province.

The Myrowich Staffing Agency began last year after its founder discovered the valuable job skills that Ukrainian refugees could bring to the table.

“It was a game changer," said owner Mark Myrowich. "I’m in rural Manitoba, half my staff now are Ukrainian. Not all of them speak English, but we were able to find some that did and made them leaders of those crews, and then they were able to work in our factories."

Myrowich said the last few years have been difficult in growing his business because there are not enough workers out there. As he began hiring more Ukrainian newcomers, Myrowich realized the many challenges they faced simply by not speaking English.

"And the disconnect was that there were talented and educated people coming, but they were not going into the jobs that they were happy with," he said.

Myrowich found so many Ukrainians looking for Manitoba jobs in a variety of fields, he decided to start a staffing agency to fill the need. "We just basically focus in on Manitoba and getting the right people in the right seat for the right company," he said.

Since it opened last year, the agency has placed more than 150 Ukrainian newcomers with Manitoba employers in areas such as IT, welding, manufacturing, and childcare. It has even placed one person in an executive role.

Myrowich has also hired seven newcomers to help run the agency itself. "I was like 'who am I going to staff the staffing agency with?'" he said. "And I needed to have Ukrainian and Russian-speaking staff so I went out and found staff that spoke those languages."

The agency has two websites, one in Ukrainian where applicants can upload their resume to a database and browse current job listings, and the English-language hireukranian.ca where employers can connect with new recruits. The service is free for Ukrainian refugees, however employers are charged by the agency.

It also provides translation services for job ads, resumes, email correspondence, and translation during job interviews.

Despite the agency's success, Myrowich said he still has many positions to fill across the province.

"We’re looking for a chef for a hotel in The Pas, Manitoba, automotive mechanics in Thompson and Treherne, we've got tire fitters we need in Dauphin, Manitoba, marine mechanic in West Hawk Lake, we're looking for construction equipment operators in Winnipeg Beach (and) Brandon."

Trades people still have to go thorough all provincial certifications and requirements, including the apprenticeship program, if needed.

"If they’ve got the English, then they can challenge the exam and get the certification," said Myrowich.

He added that technology has helped overcome the language barrier. "They don’t speak English and I can't tell that they don’t speak English when they text me, that's how good the translation is over text," Myrowich said.

The province tells CTV News Winnipeg more than 24,000 Ukrainian refugees have come through the Manitoba welcome centre since the war began.

"On a per capita basis, more Ukrainians have sought refuge in Manitoba than in any other province. And based on federal CUAET data, roughly 15 per cent of all arrivals are coming to Manitoba," said a provincial spokesperson by email.

Myrowich welcomes all newcomers to their new home.

"It's great that we have this program, that we're welcoming these people into our country," he said. "We need them because there's 'for hire' signs everywhere.

"The people coming here are just good, honest people that are trying to make back what they’ve lost because of this stupid war."