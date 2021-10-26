'A great day for sports fans': Jets move start time for December game on same day as CFL West final in Winnipeg

WINNIPEG -

Sports fans in Winnipeg will no longer have to make a difficult decision on which team to support on Dec. 5.

The Winnipeg Jets announced on Tuesday they will move the start time back one hour for the home game against the Toronto Maple Leafs to 7 p.m. CT on Dec. 5, the same day as the CFL West Division Final that the Winnipeg Blue Bombers will be hosting.

The game was originally scheduled for 6 p.m. at Canada Life Centre, and is the only time in the regular season the Maple Leafs will visit Winnipeg.

The move comes three days after the Winnipeg Blue Bombers officially clinched first place in the CFL’s West Division. The division final takes place on Dec. 5 at IG Field, with the winning team advancing to the Grey Cup in Hamilton one week later.

“It will be a great day for sports fans to hit a double-header like that, of football and hockey,” said Wade Miller, president and CEO of the Winnipeg Blue bombers.

The game is the first time the Blue Bombers have hosted the West Division final since 1972 (the team has spent 21 seasons in the East division since 1987).

The West Division final is still scheduled to begin at 3:30 p.m. CT., but Miller said they’re in discussions with the Jets and the CFL over the start time, and hope to have an update by the end of the week.

“We’re going to make sure sports fans in Manitoba can attend both (games),” he said.

On the team’s website, the Bombers said they will offer bus transportation from IG Field to Canada Life Centre for fans wanting to attend the Jets game following the final.

“They’ll run from the rapid transit terminal outside of gate 4,” Miller said. “People will be able to get on that bus for free, and go straight down right to Canada Life Centre and enjoy the hockey game.”

-With files from CTV’s Kayla Rosen