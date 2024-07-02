'A great day': Winnipeg Blue Bombers host Canada Day celebrations at stadium

Winnipeggers traded in their blue and gold for red and white on Monday as they celebrated Canada Day at Princess Auto Stadium.

The event marked the stadium’s first-ever Canada Day celebration, which included entertainment from all over the world.

“It’s a great day here at Princess Auto Stadium,” said Winnipeg Blue Bombers CEO Wade Miller at Monday’s event.

“A great event for the community. Activities outside in the tailgate area, great food trucks out and we can hear the music in here.”

The party had an outdoor tailgate zone with family-friendly activities and cheer demonstrations.

Inside the stadium, Metis singer Brandi Vezina took to the main stage ahead of headliners Sam Roberts Band and Doc Walker.

Miller noted it was important for the stadium and the football club to host a free event that celebrated all things Canadian and the many cultures of the country.

“Our team did get a great job of having many different cultural performances throughout the day,” he said.

“We’re Canadian and what makes us Canadian is how unique we all are.”

More than 33,000 free tickets were given out for the Canada Day event.

- With files from CTV’s Daniel Halmarson.