WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • 'A great day': Winnipeg Blue Bombers host Canada Day celebrations at stadium

    Princess Auto Stadium held its firs-ever Canada Day celebration on July 1, 2024. (Source: Daniel Halmarson/CTV News) Princess Auto Stadium held its firs-ever Canada Day celebration on July 1, 2024. (Source: Daniel Halmarson/CTV News)
    Share

    Winnipeggers traded in their blue and gold for red and white on Monday as they celebrated Canada Day at Princess Auto Stadium.

    The event marked the stadium’s first-ever Canada Day celebration, which included entertainment from all over the world.

    “It’s a great day here at Princess Auto Stadium,” said Winnipeg Blue Bombers CEO Wade Miller at Monday’s event.

    “A great event for the community. Activities outside in the tailgate area, great food trucks out and we can hear the music in here.”

    The party had an outdoor tailgate zone with family-friendly activities and cheer demonstrations.

    Inside the stadium, Metis singer Brandi Vezina took to the main stage ahead of headliners Sam Roberts Band and Doc Walker.

    Miller noted it was important for the stadium and the football club to host a free event that celebrated all things Canadian and the many cultures of the country.

    “Our team did get a great job of having many different cultural performances throughout the day,” he said.

    “We’re Canadian and what makes us Canadian is how unique we all are.”

    More than 33,000 free tickets were given out for the Canada Day event.

    - With files from CTV’s Daniel Halmarson.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    • Strathroy kids train 'back on track' by weekend says founder

      Volunteers vow they will get a children’s miniature railroad back on track despite its station being struck by a car. The Sleepy Hollow Railway House on Metcalfe Street next to the West Middlesex Memorial Centre was hit at about 3:30 a.m. Monday.

    • Swimmers in distress rescued from Lake Huron

      OPP are sending out a reminder about water safety after having to help a group of swimmers in distress in Lake Huron. Just after 7 p.m. on Monday, the South Bruce OPP marine unit responded to four swimmers off the coast of Station Beach in Kincardine.

    • Caught on camera: Pride flag stolen from Grand Bend church

      In the fourth incident in as many years, Huron Shores United Church in Grand Bend was targeted on Sunday when its pride flag was once again stolen. After being targeted for the second time, the church installed surveillance cameras pointed toward the area.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News