WINNIPEG -- Three people are in custody after two separate incidents where police officers were allegedly assaulted Tuesday.

The first incident happened at around 2:25 p.m.

The Winnipeg Police Service said officers with the guns and gangs unit saw a man, who was known to police, get into an SUV and drive away while having a suspended licence.

Police stopped the man in the area of William Avenue and Harriet Street, with the two officers involved going to opposite sides of the SUV to start talking with the people inside.

Police allege the driver suddenly put the vehicle into reverse and hit the gas.

Both officers were dragged, police said, with one being held by their arm by the passenger in the SUV.

Then the SUV hit a nearby car and drove forward, almost hitting one of the officers.

Police said the other officer -- who couldn't break free from the passenger -- managed to get inside the vehicle to avoid being run over.

He was able to bring the SUV to a stop in the area of William Avenue and Isabel Street, and both the driver and passenger were taken into custody.

Upon searching the vehicle, officers found a loaded .22 calibre handgun with numerous rounds of ammunition.

One of the officers suffered minor injuries.

Police have charged a 30-year-old Winnipeg man with multiple offences, including:

Causing bodily harm by criminal negligence;

Possessing a firearm, restricted/prohibited weapon or ammunition contrary to a prohibition order;

Possessing a prohibited or restricted weapon knowing its possession is unauthorized;

Possessing a loaded prohibited or restricted firearm;

Unauthorized possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle;

Possessing a firearm knowing the serial number has been tampered with; and

Driving suspended/while disqualified.

A 23-year-old woman from Sioux Lookout, Ont., has been charged with assaulting a peace officer.

Both remain in custody.

SWORD SEIZED FROM SUV

The second incident happened just after 10 p.m.

Police were in the area of Arlington Street and Flora Avenue when they saw a stolen SUV parked in front of a home, with someone in the driver's seat.

As officers tried to engage with the vehicle, the driver allegedly accelerated, hitting the police cruiser and damaging both vehicles.

The driver was taken into custody a short time after that.

While police were searching the SUV, officers said they found a sword.

Police said the vehicle had been taken from the Burrows Central neighbourhood between Feb. 1 and 3, after the keys were left inside.

A 29-year-old man from Winnipeg, has been charged with:

Two counts of assaulting a peace officer with a weapon;

Possessing property obtained by crime over $5,000;

Possessing a weapon;

Failing to comply with a probation order; and

Driving suspended/while disqualified.

Police said the suspect was also processed on a warrant from the Brandon Police Service for failing to comply with a probation order.

He is currently in custody.