WINNIPEG -- Manitoba RCMP has charged two women in connection with the homicide of a man whose remains were found in a Portage la Prairie garden in June.

During a news conference on Tuesday afternoon, RCMP said Bobbi Hall, 26, and Chelsea O'Hanley, 24, both of Winnipeg, have both been charged in connection with the death of Gerhard Reimer-Wiebe, 27. Both women have been charged with first-degree murder, forcible confinement, and indignity to a dead human body, and were remanded into custody.

The charges against them have not been proven in court.

Hall was arrested on August 5 and appeared in Winnipeg Provincial Court on August 7. O’Hanley was arrested on August 6 and appeared in provincial court on August 10.

RCMP had previously arrested Kyle Evan Sinkovits, 29, and Jonathan Bradley Narvey, 25, in connection with the homicide. The two men are facing charges of first-degree murder, forcible confinement, and indignity to a dead human body.

The charges against Sinkovits and Narvey have not been proven in court.

“As this case is ongoing, and is now before the courts, I cannot provide any additional details, speak about the motive, or speculate how Gerhard ended up being with these four individuals,” said Supt. Michael Koppang with the Manitoba RCMP on Tuesday.

“What I can tell you is that this was a horrendous, vile, and senseless crime.”

Koppang said that the four people arrested and charged are the same four who appeared on surveillance camera footage at a Portage la Prairie convenience store on June 20, 2020. RCMP believe Reimer-Wiebe’s body, which was discovered on June 24, was placed near Baker Street in Portage la Prairie on that day.

Koppang added RCMP investigators believe Reimer-Wiebe was killed at a home on Alfred Avenue in Winnipeg on June 20. Last month, investigators were at the home, which was burned in a fire, excavating the remains of the home for evidence. RCMP said the investigation into the home has concluded, and debris continues to be examined.

“As you can imagine, this is tedious and time-consuming work, but evidence has already been recovered from the debris, and investigators believe that additional evidence will be located as the work progresses,” he said.

RCMP said the investigation is ongoing, and they don’t anticipate any more arrests related to the homicide.

“We’ve still got work to do, but I can say that we’re confident that we don’t believe there is any further public threat or public safety issues,” Koppang said.