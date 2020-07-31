WINNIPEG -- Manitoba RCMP has charged two Winnipeg men in connection with a homicide in Portage la Prairie in June.

Kyle Evan Sinkovits, 29, and Jonathan Bradley Narvey, 25, are each facing charges of first-degree murder, forcible confinement, and indignity to a dead human body in connection with the death of Gerhard Reimer-Wiebe, 27.

Both have been remanded in custody. None of the charges have been tested in court.

Remains were discovered near Baker Street in Portage la Prairie on June 24. On July 17, the remains were identified as Reimer-Wiebe, who was originally from Steinbach, but was living in Winnipeg at the time.

RCMP received over 250 tips in connection with the case.

Earlier in July, RCMP investigators were on the scene of a home on Alfred Avenue in Winnipeg they believe is connected with the investigation. The home burned in a fire on June 20, and was demolished for safety reasons. RCMP alleges the fire was an arson that is linked to the murder.

Investigators are currently examining debris from the home.

Sinkovits was arrested on Wednesday, while Narvey was arrested on Thursday.

Sinkovits was scheduled to appear in Winnipeg Provincial Court on Friday, while Narvey will appear in provincial court on August 4.

RCMP said the investigation is still active, and expect to release more information in the coming weeks.