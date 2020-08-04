WINNIPEG -- One of the men accused in the homicide of Gerhard Reimer-Wiebe, the man whose body was found buried in a Portage la Prairie garden in June, has made his first appearance in court.

On June 30, RCMP arrested and charged 25-year-old Jonathan Bradley Narvey with first-degree murder, forcible confinement, and indignity to a dead human body.

READ MORE: Arrests made in Portage la Prairie homicide

The charges against him have not been proven in court.

Narvey appeared in provincial court in Winnipeg on Tuesday via a video conference call from the Headingley Correctional Centre.

The appearance comes more than a month after a Portage la Prairie man found human remains buried in his garden. On July 17, RCMP identified the remains as Gerhard Reimer-Wiebe, 27, who was originally from Steinbach, but is believed to have been living in Winnipeg at the time of his death.

Mounties release an image of Gerhard (George) Reimer-Wiebe, a 27-year-old man from Steinbach, Man., who was living in Winnipeg. (Source: RCMP)

RCMP say Reimer-Wiebe was the victim of a homicide.

RCMP previously released surveillance images of four people of interest that were seen at a gas station in Portage la Prairie at 4 a.m. on June 20.

READ MORE: RCMP looking for four people who may have info on human remains found in Portage la Prairie

CTV News has confirmed one of the people in the surveillance images is Narvey.

On June 29, RCMP arrested Kyle Evan Sinkovits, 29, in relation to the death of Reimer-Wiebe. He is also facing charges of first-degree murder, forcible confinement, and indignity to a dead human body. The charges have not been proven in court.

He was scheduled to appear in court on July 31, and will be appearing again in mid-August.

Narvey is also scheduled to appear in court via video conference again later this month.