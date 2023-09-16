'A huge thing for this community': North End basketball court revitalized

Indigenous artist Jordan Stranger was commissioned to design and paint the court surface. (Source: Daniel Timmerman, CTV News) Indigenous artist Jordan Stranger was commissioned to design and paint the court surface. (Source: Daniel Timmerman, CTV News)

Winnipeg Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Regina

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Ottawa

Atlantic

Kitchener

Vancouver

Vancouver Island

Stay Connected

Follow CTV News