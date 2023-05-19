'A kind, loving soul': Walk in The Pas remembers overdose victim

The group walked from OCN down Highway 10 and across the Saskatchewan River into The Pas, finishing in front of the establishment on Fischer Avenue where Harlan took the drugs that killed him. (Source: Joseph Fourre) The group walked from OCN down Highway 10 and across the Saskatchewan River into The Pas, finishing in front of the establishment on Fischer Avenue where Harlan took the drugs that killed him. (Source: Joseph Fourre)

