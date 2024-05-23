'A lively and inclusive space': New spray pad and playground opens at Corydon Community Centre

Winnipeggers will now have a new place to cool off and gather this summer.

The City of Winnipeg and federal government announced the opening of a new, 3,000-square-foot accessible spray pad and playground at Corydon Community Centre’s Crescentwood site.

The project also includes additional concrete pathways and seating areas, fencing, benches, picnic tables, a bike rack, and upgraded landscaping.

“Today's ribbon cutting ceremony marks a new chapter for the Corydon Community Centre with the opening of the new spray pad and playground,” said MP Ben Carr in a news release. “With increased accessibility, this is sure to be a lively and inclusive space, fostering community gatherings and cherished memories for years to come.”

Playground at Corydon Community Centre on May 23, 2024 (X/City of Winnipeg)

The budget for the project was $1.47 million, and funding was approved by council through the COVID-19 Economic Response and Recovery Plan.

Coun. John Orlikow (River Heights-Fort Garry) believes the new amenities will become an important community feature, and said he is excited for people to experience it.

“With summer weather finally here, I’m thrilled to be able to invite families to enjoy the new accessible spray pad and playground at Corydon Community Centre,” said Orlikow.

The new space is located at 1170 Corydon Avenue.