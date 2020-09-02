WINNIPEG -- Environment Canada says more than half of the tornadoes seen in Manitoba this year occurred within the month of August, after announcing an additional tornado was identified during a storm near Shoal Lake.

On Wednesday, Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) announced in a Tweet that an additional tornado had been identified on August 21 near Tuckers Lake, a rural area about seven kilometres south of Shoal Lake.

This is in addition to the previously confirmed twister that touched down near Shoal Lake. Environment Canada said the two tornadoes touched down five minutes apart.

The ECCC said this brings Manitoba's total 2020 tornado count to seven, four of which occurred in August.

Here is a summary of Manitoba's tornadoes of 2020 so far:

On June 24, a small tornado was reported six kilometres southeast of Letellier. There were no damage reports, and the tornado was given a preliminary rating of EF-0. Tornadoes are measured on the Enhanced Fujita scale, ranging from EF-0 for mild tornados, to EF-5 for devastating tornados.

On June 28, a severe storm and probable tornado, along with torrential rain, tore through Rapid City. ECCC later reported the tornado was on the low end of an EF-2 rating, reaching wind speeds of 190 km/h. It caused significant damage to trailers, barns and grain bins.

On July 17, ECCC reported a tornado about 20 kilometres south of Swan River. No damage was reported and it was given a preliminary rating of EF-0.

On August 7, a deadly tornado ripped through Scarth, Man., located approximately 16 kilometres south of Virden. The twister killed two people, and put another man in hospital. ECCC estimated the tornado reached wind speeds of 260 km/h, declaring it to have an EF-3 rating.

On August 13, a twister touched down near Alexander, Man. There were no reports of damage or injuries. The storm was given an EF-0 rating.

On August 21, two tornadoes were reported, and later confirmed, to have touched done near Shoal Lake. No damage was reported, and the twisters were given an EF-0 rating.

Environment Canada said Manitobans can report tornadoes and severe weather at any time by calling 1-800-239-0484, or by emailing mbstorm@canada.ca. People can also tweet using #mbstorm.