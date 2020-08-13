WINNIPEG -- Environment Canada has announced that a tornado touched down Thursday evening.

It said the twister touched ground near Alexander, Man., around 5:40 p.m.

Environment Canada added there have been no reports of damage.

A tornado warning had been in place for several areas in western Manitoba but all warnings have since ended.

The City of Brandon was under the tornado warning at one point, but is currently under a severe thunderstorm watch.

My friends backyard in #Brandon...

Extreme trampoline jumping contest is on the agenda.

Stanley park is a mess after the passing storm this evening downed several beautiful trees. Another tree nearby fell across Lorne Ave. Between 15th and 16th.

A tornado warning was previously in effect for the R.M. of Wallace-Woodworth, including Virden, Elkhorn, and Kenton, as well as the Riverdale Municipality, including Rivers and Wheatland, along with the R.M. of Whitehead, including Alexander and Beresford. The warnings have since ended, but the regions are under severe thunderstorm watches.

Environment Canada meteorologists said people should take cover immediately if threatening weather approaches.

People are advised to go to the lowest floor of a building and in a room that has no outside walls or windows.

If people are not able to make it into a structure, they are told to lie in a low spot and protect their head from flying debris.

The warnings came after a tornado touched down just south of Virden on Friday, Aug. 7. That twister was categorized as an EF-2 and two people died in the incident.