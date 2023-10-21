'A lot of luck': Carman man grows Manitoba's largest pumpkin
A Carman man is being celebrated for his gargantuan gourd.
Jason Terwin has won the Great Pumpkin Commonwealth competition at this year's Roland Pumpkin Fair in Roland, Man.
Terwin's massive pumpkin weighed in at a whopping 1,539 pounds. He said it takes a lot of luck and gardening skills to grow a pumpkin that big.
"Get your garden ready, the soil prepared, lot of fertilizing water, and a lot of luck," Terwin said.
It's his third year in a row winning the title, though Terwin said he was really hoping to beat the all-time Manitoba record, which is more than 1,600 pounds.
But, he is very happy with the $1,500 in prize money. Terwin said he wasn't sure how big the pumpkin would get.
"I usually measure every week, its three tape measurements, and you have to estimate how much it grows per day or per week," Terwin said. "Mine was only growing about 25 to 30 pounds a day for about a couple of weeks, and then it went down to around 20-15 pounds a day."
Terwin said genetics play a role in the pumpkin's size, with sought-after seeds being sold online for prices as high as $600.
"It's quite a market, I've spent up to $50 to $70 USD. You've got to get the genetics," said Terwin.
The pumpkin is now sitting at the end of his driveway, where Terwin's friend will carve it into a massive jack-o-lantern for the kids on Halloween.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canadian officials meet in Cairo, pledge $50M in humanitarian aid for Gaza
As desperately needed humanitarian aid makes its way into Gaza, Canada's federal ministers arrive in Cairo, Egypt to discuss rising tensions in the Middle East amid the Israel-Hamas war.
Canadians can watch a 'beautiful' meteor shower this weekend
Canadians will be able to see the Orionid meteor shower this weekend, according to NASA, as Earth travels through Halley's Comet's debris field.
York University threatens to revoke student unions' status over Israel-Hamas statements
York University has issued a warning: if the institution’s student unions do not recant or sufficiently defend their collective statement on the Israel-Hamas conflict, they will risk losing their relationship with the university.
Avoid non-essential travel to these Caribbean islands due to natural disaster risk: Canadian officials
Friday morning the Canadian government issued a non-essential travel advisory to portions of the Caribbean due to risk of natural disaster.
W5 How a detective used DNA technology to identify a teenage girl's killer, 50 years later
On CTV W5, Noovo Info journalist Marie-Christine Bergeron reveals stunning answers to a decades-old cold case -- the murder of 16-year-old Sharron Prior in 1975 -- blown open by scientific evidence.
Russian forces make renewed push to take eastern Ukraine towns with drones, missiles and mortars
At least three civilians were killed and others wounded in Ukraine on Friday and Saturday, as Russian forces continued to shell areas across the country and pushed forward near an embattled eastern city, local Ukrainian officials reported Saturday.
More than 1.3M Canadians left emergency rooms without being seen in 2022-2023: new data
Over 1.3 million Canadians left emergency rooms, according to new data obtained by CTV News, showing a 34 per cent increase in patients abandoning the wait for care over a year ago.
Egypt's border crossing opens to let a trickle of desperately needed aid into besieged Gaza
The border crossing between Egypt and Gaza opened Saturday to let a trickle of desperately needed aid into the besieged Palestinian territory for the first time since Israel sealed it off following Hamas' bloody rampage two weeks ago.
33 MPs call on Trudeau, Canada to support a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war
More than 30 members of Parliament are calling on Canada to support an immediate ceasefire in the conflict between Israel and Hamas that has left thousands dead in two weeks.
Regina
-
Roughriders season ends with loss to Argos
The Saskatchewan Roughriders have been eliminated from post-season contention thanks to a 29-26 loss to the Toronto Argonauts on Saturday afternoon at Mosaic Stadium.
-
Cyclist dies in collision with truck in Regina
A man has died following a collision between a cyclist and a truck in Regina on Saturday morning.
-
Cardiology clinic becomes first in Saskatchewan to opt out of public health care
A cardiology clinic in Saskatchewan, the birthplace of medicare, has opted out of the publicly funded heath-care system.
Saskatoon
-
'I saw the trauma in their eyes': Sask. man trying to bring home wife and kids stranded in Gaza
A Prince Albert man is living his worst nightmare as his wife and four children, aged 3-12, are stranded in Gaza amid the Israel-Gaza war.
-
Roughriders season ends with loss to Argos
The Saskatchewan Roughriders have been eliminated from post-season contention thanks to a 29-26 loss to the Toronto Argonauts on Saturday afternoon at Mosaic Stadium.
-
'It’s really fun': Saskatoon boy, grandfather share passion for Halloween
Halloween may be more than a week away, but for one Saskatoon boy and his grandfather, the festivities have already started.
Northern Ontario
-
Hunter fined $8K for killing moose, allowing it to spoil in northern Ont.
A southern Ontario man who shot two cow moose during a hunt last year and left one to spoil has been fined $8,000.
-
More than 1.3M Canadians left emergency rooms without being seen in 2022-2023: new data
Over 1.3 million Canadians left emergency rooms, according to new data obtained by CTV News, showing a 34 per cent increase in patients abandoning the wait for care over a year ago.
-
Vehicle on fire on Highway 11
CTV News has learned of a vehicle fire Friday afternoon on Highway 11 near Ramore, Ont., east of Timmins.
Edmonton
-
Woman seriously hurt in Millwoods hit-and-run, police seeking suspect SUV
Edmonton police are looking for a driver in a hit-and-run crash that left a woman seriously hurt in Millwoods Friday evening.
-
Police searching for 2 men they say abducted woman, prompting Amber Alert
A blind, non-verbal woman who was abducted Thursday night is safe and unharmed, but police were still searching Friday for two men accused of stealing the vehicle she was in.
-
Pedestrian killed on Highway 2 near Maskwacis Saturday
A pedestrian is dead after being hit by a vehicle near on Highway 2 near Maskwacis Saturday afternoon.
Toronto
-
York University threatens to revoke student unions' status over Israel-Hamas statements
York University has issued a warning: if the institution’s student unions do not recant or sufficiently defend their collective statement on the Israel-Hamas conflict, they will risk losing their relationship with the university.
-
Thousands march in pro-Palestinian rally in downtown Toronto
Thousands of people marched through the streets of downtown Toronto in a pro-Palestinian rally as the war between Israel and Hamas entered the second week on Saturday.
-
One person dead in Brampton house fire
One person is dead after a house fire in Brampton Saturday morning, Peel police say.
Calgary
-
'Very disturbing': Glenmore Landing redevelopment plan not sitting well with residents
The proposed redevelopment of city-owned land near Glenmore Landing, for high-rise apartment buildings, is causing controversy among residents of the area.
-
Accessible trick-or-treaters get an early start on Halloween in Hillhurst
Hundreds of Calgary kids went to Hillhurst Saturday afternoon to take part in an accessible Halloween initiative.
-
Poilievre latest to tell Alberta to 'stay in the CPP' as opposition mounts
Federal Conservative Party Leader Pierre Poilievre is encouraging Albertans to stay in the Canadian Pension Plan (CPP), as the debate about the province's proposal to exit the retirement savings program continues.
Montreal
-
Montreal university students planning one-day strike to protest Quebec tuition hike plan
Potentially thousands of students from Montreal's two English universities are expected to skip class and march through the streets on Oct. 30 to denounce the Quebec government's plan to hike tuition for out-of-province students.
-
Major food drive to be held Sunday to help Montreal families in need
The West Island YMCA is putting on a major food drive this weekend to help those who need it as more families are turning for help to put food on the table.
-
Eliminating the time change is once again on Quebecers' minds
In two weeks, Quebecers will adjust their clocks back one hour. The sun will set earlier and, at least on Sunday, that means an extra hour of sleep -- but not everyone is a fan.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa police warn of road closures, increased presence for demonstrations this weekend
Ottawa police say there will be an increased presence and some road closures downtown this weekend because of planned demonstrations, including another march for Palestine and a repeat of the "1 Million March for Children."
-
417 CLOSURE
417 CLOSURE Drivers face lengthy delays as Hwy. 417 bridge replacement disrupts traffic in Ottawa
The Queensway is closed eastbound between Carling/Kirkwood and Metcalfe Street and westbound between Metcalfe/Catherine and Bronson Avenue until 6 a.m. Tuesday for construction.
-
Renfrew, Ont. craft beer festival growing the Ottawa Valley brewing industry
It's becoming tradition in the Ottawa Valley that when the leaves start to fall from the trees, craft beer begins to pour in Renfrew. The town hosted its sixth annual craft beer and food truck festival Saturday, showcasing 10 craft brewers from the Valley and eastern Ontario.
Atlantic
-
Halifax-area school goes into lockdown after fight
Bedford, N.S., school went into lockdown after a fight on Thursday.
-
'We’re not alone in this': Moncton’s Pride community marches for love and hope
Hundreds of members and allies of Moncton’s 2SLGBTQIA+ community marched down Main Street Saturday.
-
Nova Scotia ATV driver killed in highway collision with vehicle near Simms Settlement
A collision on a highway between a vehicle and an ATV has claimed the life of a Nova Scotia man.
Kitchener
-
Competing protests over LGBTQ2S+ inclusive education in Kitchener and Guelph
Protests for and against LGBTQ2S+ inclusive education returned Saturday with more than 100 people in the streets in downtown Kitchener and dozens in Guelph.
-
Kitchener fire leads to evacuation of three homes
A fire in Kitchener’s Laurentian Hills neighbourhood caused around $1 million in damage Friday night, but things could have been much worse if a neighbour hadn’t noticed the flames and sprang into action.
-
'It means everything': Waterloo Region MMA fighter preparing for title match
Watching him in action, you wouldn’t know mixed martial arts (MMA) isn’t Patrick Pytlik’s day job.
Vancouver
-
1 dead, suspect at large after stabbing at Port Alberni apartment building
One man is dead and another is wanted by police after a stabbing in Port Alberni Friday afternoon.
-
Police release images of 3 suspects in attempted Campbell River home invasion
Mounties in Campbell River are asking the public for help identifying three suspects in an attempted home invasion.
-
1st-degree murder charged approved 2 years after 100 Mile House killing
Almost exactly two years after police were called to investigate a homicide in an industrial area of 100 Mile House, a suspect has been charged with first-degree murder.
Vancouver Island
-
1 dead, suspect at large after stabbing at Port Alberni apartment building
One man is dead and another is wanted by police after a stabbing in Port Alberni Friday afternoon.
-
Police release images of 3 suspects in attempted Campbell River home invasion
Mounties in Campbell River are asking the public for help identifying three suspects in an attempted home invasion.
-
BC Children's Hospital shares respiratory illness season 'guidance' for parents
With respiratory illness season underway, BC Children's Hospital is asking parents for patience and discretion when it comes to seeking treatment for sick kids.