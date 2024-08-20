'A magical time': Why you're seeing more birds in the sky at this time of year

People living in parts of Winnipeg might feel like they're living in an Alfred Hitchcock movie, but a wildlife expert said there is nothing to be afraid of.

Dozens of birds have been found in large groups in the sky, swarming and circling in the air.

Jeff Bushe, group and programs coordinator with FortWhyte Alive, said the birds appear to be ring-billed gulls.

"It's a pretty common occurrence actually, to see them swarm and fly in large groups like that, especially this time of year," he said.

Bushe said the gulls are preparing to migrate south for the winter.

"They're staging now, and as they sort of leave their nesting area around the lakes a little further north of Winnipeg, they are looking to fuel up for their big migration south," he said. "They're generally looking for all sorts of flying bugs as harvest is beginning in the prairie provinces. It's also a really good time for them to find disturbed bugs getting pushed off all the plants and in the fields and swarming around the air."

Bushe said FortWhyte Alive has been seeing more gulls flying over its space during fall migration, adding thousands of birds can be visible.

"It's a magical time in the fall to see all sorts of birds migrating," he said.