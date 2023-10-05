'A milestone': Kinew and Stefanson meet for premier to premier meeting

Premier Designate Wab Kinew stepped foot inside the office he will call home at the Manitoba legislature to meet with the outgoing premier.

"It's a milestone,” Kinew told reporters as he walked inside.

Following a quick handshake, Kinew sat with Heather Stefanson to discuss the transfer of power.

While still in front of the cameras, the two congratulated one another - Stefanson on Kinew's election win and Kinew on Stefanson's career.

Kinew asked Stefanson if she had any advice for him.

“I'll leave that in a letter to you, which is also tradition,” she said.

After a few minutes, Kinew emerged and said they're still working towards a hard date on when he'll officially take office.

Manitoba Premier-Elect Wab Kinew, walks to the Premier's office to meet with outgoing Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson in Winnipeg, Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/David Lipnowski

“It's a new day in Manitoba, and I just feel so honoured to walk into the premier's office at the legislature for the first time with a mandate from the people,” he said.

According to the Premier Designate, the temporary gas tax cut pledge will be fulfilled soon, but it requires legislation. The changes need to be done during a legislative session, expected to start in November.

“You need help with the prices that you're facing and now you need help lowering costs and so now, we're putting our minds to how we're actually going to do that.”

OUTGOING MINISTER SPEAKS OUT ON TORY CAMPAIGN

Before the meeting began, Stefanson was asked how she felt about the PC campaign. She declined comment.

"Now is not the time," she said.

While Stefanson is not talking about it, one of her parting ministers, Rochelle Squires is going on the record.

“The ad campaigns were certainly a surprise to many of us and were not reflective of the work that we've done when we were in government,” she said.

Squires was defeated in Riel by NDP candidate Mike Moyes.

She is critical of the stand firm attack ad against searching the landfill for two Indigenous women. She says it had a negative impact on the Tories’ campaign, and the issue should not have been politicized.

"It certainly was beyond the pale for a political attack ad, and I think many Manitobans agreed and they spoke very loudly and clear on October 3rd.”

Outgoing MLA Rochelle Squires is pictured during an Oct. 5, 2023 interview outside the Manitoba legislature.