WINNIPEG -- A new coffee shop opened in Winnipeg this weekend, and it is an ode to the African and Caribbean cultures.

Diaspora Café, located in Saint Boniface, is a celebration of the cultures that make up the Black diaspora.

Along with coffee, the café’s menu includes Jamaican patties, cocoa tea, as well as other cultural delicacies.

Keisha Pinder, the owner of Diaspora Café, said this is the city’s first Black-owned coffee shop.

She added that she wants to fill a void in Winnipeg’s food scene.

“There are quite a number of restaurants that highlight different places from the diaspora and I just kind of wanted to fuse a lot of it together in one place,” Pinder said.

She noted that she frequents a lot of local coffee shops and thought it would be great to have something that highlights different parts of the diaspora.

The café will provide on grab-and-go coffee and food while public health restrictions remain in place.

The coffee shop is located at 101-250 Marion Street,