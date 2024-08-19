'A nightmare': Winnipeg trying $195,000 fix for faulty fountain

The City of Winnipeg is making a last-ditch effort to fix a problem fountain, which has been dry for several years.

In 2012, the city took over responsibility for the Bridgewater Forest fountain in Waverley West from the area developer, Manitoba Housing.

Coun. Janice Lukes said at that time the warranty had lapsed and that’s when problems began, the fountain stopped working.

"It's just been, to be frank, a nightmare," said Lukes.

Lukes said the fountain was not constructed properly. According to a timeline on the councillor’s website, the holding tank was sinking, and the pipe connecting it to the fountain broke away.

"It wasn't built on piles so it shifts,” said Lukes. “As it shifts, sometimes the hose underneath becomes disconnected so then the water doesn’t flow."

After years of patch jobs to deal with pipe breaks and leaks, the city is now looking for a contractor to fix the fountain permanently for $195,000. A request for proposals notes the work includes fixing piping, releveling portions of the plaza, and replacing concrete paving and planter curbs.

"The city's going to do one last attempt at it, we're going to hope this works, fountains aren't really good for our climate anyways, but they’re such a beautiful feature."

But Lukes said if this doesn't work, the fountain’s empty bowl will be transformed into a giant flower planter.

“There is a solution now we believe, and we’re going to try this solution, and if it doesn’t work well then we’ve got plan B,” said Lukes.