Winnipeg

    • A pair of 50-point contests highlighted the mid-week battles for high school football

    Murdoch Mackay beat the Sisler Spartans 59-36 on Sept. 19, 2024. (Jamie Dowsett/CTV News Winnipeg) Murdoch Mackay beat the Sisler Spartans 59-36 on Sept. 19, 2024. (Jamie Dowsett/CTV News Winnipeg)
    Week three of the high school football season continued Thursday with eight games taking the field.

    The Tec Voc Hornets were successful during their homecoming game as they beat the Churchill Bulldogs 37-6. Meanwhile, the St. Norbert Celtics had their way with the Daniel McIntyre Marrons 38-0.

    At the AAAA level, the Steinbach Sabres won by a converted touchdown 35-28 against the Vincent Massey Trojans. The Sturgeon Heights Huskies squeezed out the win over the Vincent Massey Vikings 31-28.

    Two games saw teams climb into the 50-point echelon – Murdoch Mackay winning 59-36 against the Sisler Spartans, while the Dakota Lancers dominated on both sides of the ball beating the Grant Park Pirates 58-0.

    The last two games of the day had the West Kildonan Wolverines eat up the Garden City Gophers 21-14, while the River East Kodiaks secured a 28-18 win over the Kildonan East Reivers.

    Week three will wrap up with seven games.

