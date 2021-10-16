A prescription worth filling: nature
A new prescription for better health is now available to Manitobans, and it doesn’t come in a bottle.
Originating as an initiative by the B.C. Parks Foundation, PaRx is a nature prescribing program. Simply put, any licensed health care provider can prescribe “nature” to their patients.
“It’s Canada’s first evidence-based nature prescription program and we support clinicians across the country to help prescribe nature to their patients,” said Anna Reed, Manitoba launch coordinator for PaRx. “Research actually tells us that patients are more likely to adhere to something, or do it, if it’s actually prescribed to them so it’s an actual written prescription.”
What the prescription entails varies from patient to patient and begins as a conversation with a person’s health care provider.
Ultimately, it is up to the patient. For some, connecting to nature could be a hike and for others it might be sitting on a park bench and taking it all in.
“What we recommend is that you do at least two hours a week but it’s up to you how you connect to nature,” said Reed.
The benefits of a nature prescription are many. Reed said it can increase energy and lifespan, decrease anxiety and improve heart health.
A positive side effect to reconnecting with nature is nature conservation. Reed said research has shown that people who connect to nature are more likely to protect it, an important aspect as the world is facing challenges related to climate change.
The prescription provider could be one of many but includes physicians, nurses, social workers and pharmacists. Not all clinicians are signed up and, for others, it might just be a conversation.
PaRx was launched in Manitoba this week thanks to Reed, a PhD student at University of Toronto, who got involved in planetary health issues in graduate school. Her interest in the program grew after meeting Dr. Melissa Lem, the PaRx director.
The program’s uptake has been growing, according to Reed, with about 1,000 prescribed in British Columbia, Ontario, Saskatchewan and, now, Manitoba. Its success may have something to do with the pandemic.
“The safest place throughout COVID has been to be outside. So, for the patients and clinicians who have started along this process I think it’s been received really well because our connection to nature is growing,” Reed said.
After a summer of organizing, the Manitoba launch of PaRx occured this week and included a diverse group of health care organizations, occupational and physical therapists, nurses, nurse practitioners, family doctors and pharmacists.
Clinicians can sign up online and get a prescription pad and start writing them.
“Get outside, talk to your clinician, your nurse and get prescribed nature,” said Reed. “This is good for your health and good for the planet.”
Winnipeg Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
W5 INVESTIGATES
W5 INVESTIGATES | Can you be addicted to food? Theory on what's fuelling North America's obesity problem gains ground
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Travel industry, health experts applaud U.S. decision to allow travellers with mixed doses
The organization representing Canada's tourism industry is applauding the U.S. government's decision to allow Canadian travellers with mixed vaccine doses once the border opens in November.
W5 INVESTIGATES | Can you be addicted to food? Theory on what's fuelling North America's obesity problem gains ground
Saturday at 7p.m. on CTV: W5 investigates a theory that's not widely accepted in scientific circles, but is gaining ground: that North America's obesity problem is being fuelled by a physical addiction to highly processed foods.
Man charged with first-degree murder in death of Nunavut actress Emerald MacDonald
Mounties in Nunavut have charged a man with first-degree murder in the May death of actress Emerald MacDonald.
Testing shows high concentrations of fuel in tank at Iqaluit's water treatment plant
The City of Iqaluit says testing shows a high concentration of fuel in a tank that supplies water to the Nunavut capital.
Avoiding COVID-19 news correlated with better mental well-being, Dutch studies find
A series of studies led by Dutch researchers have found that avoiding the news during the pandemic was correlated with better mental well-being.
U.S. says it will permit entry of Canadian travellers with mixed vaccine doses
The U.S. says it will allow Canadians into the country who have received a mixed COVID-19 vaccine schedule, when the U.S. opens its borders to fully vaccinated travellers on Nov. 8.
PHAC advice behind feds' decision to keep requiring negative tests to enter Canada: Blair
Public Safety Minister Bill Blair says the government will continue to require travellers to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test upon entry into the country so long as the Public Health Agency of Canada advocates for it.
Meteorite that crashed into B.C. woman's house could shed light on solar system's origin, physicist says
A small, angular rock that one Canadian physicist says looks like a chunk of black cheese has the potential to help scientists understand how the early solar system formed.
NASA's asteroid hunter Lucy soars into sky with diamonds
A NASA spacecraft named Lucy rocketed into the sky with diamonds Saturday on a 12-year quest to explore eight asteroids.
Saskatoon
-
Missing Sask. woman found dead after RCMP investigation
A 32-year-old woman was found dead on Friday after RCMP investigated the whereabouts of the missing woman on Onion Lake Cree Nation.
-
Saskatoon police investigate shooting in front of school
Saskatoon Police Service is investigating a shooting that took place Friday afternoon.
-
Sask. reveals rough timeline for COVID-19 vaccine approval for children between ages 5 to 11
The provincial government has given a rough timeline for when vaccines for children between ages 5 and 11.
Regina
-
Sask. top doctor not ruling out further restrictions, despite plateauing COVID-19 cases
Despite plateauing COVID-19 case numbers, Saskatchewan’s chief medical health officer said the province is far from clearing the fourth wave.
-
How a 19-year-old man is helping Indigenous youth overcome mental health struggles
A 19-year-old man from Ochapowace Nation organized a youth mental health hunt to help Indigenous people aged 15-35 connect with the land while opening up about their personal struggles.
-
WHL roundup: Pats extend losing streak, Warriors topple Raiders
Friday night Western Hockey League (WHL) action saw two southern Saskatchewan clubs heading in opposite directions in the standings.
Calgary
-
Family members and supporters gather in Calgary for Justice for Jackie walk
Relatives and friends of an Indigenous woman, who was stabbed to death while walking along 17th Avenue in 2007, will be attending an annual event in downtown Calgary Saturday.
-
Former Lethbridge MLA and cabinet member Clint Dunford dead at 78
Albertans are honouring the memory of Clint Dunford, a longtime Lethbridge MLA, who passed away this week.
-
Suspect in custody following random downtown attacks that injured 4 people: Calgary police
In an update from the Calgary Police Service on Friday afternoon, police said they have a suspect in custody after four people were injured in random attacks early Friday.
Edmonton
-
Alberta's referendum should not focus on daylight time, psychologists say
Ditching the practice of switching the time twice a year may seem like a no-brainer to some, but Alberta psychologists warn that the result of a provincial referendum could have unexpected consequences.
-
Edmonton home sales and pricing cools, luxury market continues strong
According to the Realtors Association of Edmonton, new residential listings last month were down from August, as well as single-family home unit and duplex/rowhouse sales.
-
'Part of my transparency': Krushell releases campaign donor list
Mayoral candidate Kim Krushell released her campaign donors, revealing more than $185,000 raised at minimum.
Toronto
-
Toronto police identify 27-year-old man killed in overnight shooting
Toronto police have identified the 27-year-old man killed in a shooting in North York early Saturday morning.
-
Ontario reports 486 new COVID-19 cases and 5 more deaths
Ontario is reporting 486 new COVID-19 cases, marking the sixth day in a row in which the daily case count was below 500.
-
How to get your Ontario vaccine certificate QR code
The Ontario government has launched its COVID-19 vaccine verification app and QR code system.
Montreal
-
Quebec reports 679 more COVID-19 cases, with 460 of those not fully vaccinated
Quebec COVID-19 cases increased on Saturday with 679 new cases, including 460 people who were not fully vaccinated.
-
Woman alleges she was tackled by a Montreal police officer for briefly not wearing a mask
A 53-year-old Montreal woman alleges she was thrown to the ground by police after lowering her mask while leaving a metro station.
-
Smashed Lamborghini abandoned in the middle of Montreal boulevard
Police are investigating after a Lamborghini wound up smashed and abandoned in the middle of a Montreal boulevard.
Ottawa
-
Record rainfall in Ottawa
Environment Canada says this is the rainiest Oct. 16 in Ottawa on record.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 8,000 people pack the University District in Kingston, Ont. to celebrate homecoming weekend at Queen's University
A police officer is being treated for injuries after objects were thrown towards law enforcement officials monitoring Queen's University Homecoming Celebrations in Kingston.
-
Ottawa sees 24 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday
Ottawa Public Health says 24 more people in Ottawa have tested positive for COVID-19.
Northern Ontario
-
International students crown Canada top post-secondary destination
New research from IDP Connect finds that more than one-third of students surveyed rate Canada as their first choice for post-secondary studies.
-
Talented artists wanted: Telethon auditions underway
There is less than 50 days until the annual CTV’S Lions Children’s Christmas Telethon gets underway and those involved say talented artists are needed.
-
Live History in Capreol this weekend
The Northern Ontario Railroad Museum in Capreol is giving visitors a chance to experience the rail yard in a unique way.
Atlantic
-
N.B. RCMP tweets Indigenous land acknowledgment as province orders its employees to stop
The New Brunswick RCMP says it remains committed to 'strengthening relationships' between Mounties and Indigenous communities, as the province finds itself in the midst of litigation involving several Indigenous groups.
-
Surge in demand: Distribution of COVID-19 rapid-test kits cut short in New Brunswick
Faced with long lineups and heavy demand, health officials in New Brunswick were forced to cut short the distribution of free COVID-19 rapid-test kits at three locations Saturday.
-
'It's a very, very difficult line to walk': Theology professor urges more places of worship to talk about COVID-19 vaccinations
With New Brunswick's fourth wave of COVID-19 putting a focus on places of worship, a professor of theology is disappointed more churches haven't led proactive discussions about vaccines and vaccinations.
Kitchener
-
Waterloo Region ends weekend COVID-19 dashboard updates
Starting Saturday, Region of Waterloo Public Health will no longer be updating daily COVID-19 case counts and other pandemic related statistics on the weekend.
-
Outbreak declared in cohort at Queensmount Public School in Kitchener
Region of Waterloo Pubic Health declared a COVID-19 outbreak at Queensmount Public School on Saturday.
-
Ontario reports 486 new COVID-19 cases and 5 more deaths
Ontario is reporting 486 new COVID-19 cases, marking the sixth day in a row in which the daily case count was below 500.
Vancouver
-
Pedestrian killed in Surrey crash near Patullo Bridge
Police in Surrey are investigating a crash that killed a pedestrian in the city late Friday night.
-
Meteorite that crashed into B.C. woman's house could shed light on solar system's origin, physicist says
A small, angular rock that one Canadian physicist says looks like a chunk of black cheese has the potential to help scientists understand how the early solar system formed.
-
Spike in parcel thefts in Surrey prompts warning from police
Mounties in Surrey are warning the public after a recent spike in parcel thefts from front porches and doorsteps in the city over the past couple of weeks.
Vancouver Island
-
Victoria woman's appearance in Netflix series after experiencing addiction and homelessness inspires hope
When Carey Oakes embraced her first guitar, she couldn’t have imagined how dynamic the soundtrack to her life would become.
-
Victoria mother shares story of harm reduction, aims to help other parents with new book
A Victoria mother will never forget the time she took her oldest daughter to buy heroin, so the teen could smoke it in the car next to her on the way into an emergency department, desperate to get her child into treatment.
-
'They are the foundation': Victoria puts local shops in the spotlight for Small Business Month
Small businesses are a major player in B.C.’s economy, including here in the Capital Region, so this month the province is highlighting the vital role the sector plays in all of our lives.