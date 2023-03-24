'A sad thing that happens': Town of Arborg dealing with increase in stray cats

Four stray cats found so far in the Town of Arborg in March 2023. The town says it is seeing an increase in its stray cat population. (Source: Town of Arborg/Facebook) Four stray cats found so far in the Town of Arborg in March 2023. The town says it is seeing an increase in its stray cat population. (Source: Town of Arborg/Facebook)

Winnipeg Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

U.S.-Canada migration deal aims to end walk-around crossings

The immigration deal announced Friday by U.S. President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau aims to shut down a process that has enabled tens of thousands of immigrants from across the world to move between the two countries along a back road between New York state and Quebec.

Regina

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Ottawa

Atlantic

Kitchener

Vancouver

Vancouver Island