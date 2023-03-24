'A sad thing that happens': Town of Arborg dealing with increase in stray cats
A town in Manitoba's Interlake area is trying to find new homes for stray cats that were dumped in the community.
Cindy Stansell, the town's chief administrative officer, said the problems started a couple weeks ago when some residents in one neighbourhood brought forward concerns about an increase in the stray cat population.
"Typically, we do see it increase this time of year with the weather warming up," Stansell told CTV News, adding there does seem to be more of an increase this year.
She said the town's bylaw officer visited the area and counted at least 20 stray cats.
"These cats specifically, we believe, were stray cats that have just been unfortunately dumped in the community, which is a sad thing that happens," she said, adding in some cases, litters of farm cats end up roaming Arborg's streets.
"They don't want to keep all the cats and then, they unfortunately decide they want to dump it in the community."
To deal with the increase in strays, the town has issued a notice to residents that its bylaw officer will be trapping roaming cats. Those that are unclaimed will be re-homed.
The effort will continue until the town sees a noticeable difference.
Stansell said so far four cats have been brought in and will be staying with the bylaw officer until they find new homes. She said the town will not be putting any of the cats down unless it's required due to health reasons, but she said that would only happen on the recommendation of the town's veterinarian.
The stray cats that have been caught so far will be spayed or neutered before they find their new homes.
"In this case, the best situation is to make sure they are spayed and neutered so that you can at least contain the population," she said.
In the meanwhile, Stansell said the town is asking pet owners to be responsible and get their animals spayed or neutered.
"We're encouraging people not to dump their cat into our community," she said.
Residents interested in giving a home to one of these stray cats can call the Town Office at 204-376-2647. More information can be found on the Town of Arborg's website.
