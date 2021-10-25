'A science-based approach': The groups working to combat vaccine hesitancy in Manitoba

WINNIPEG -

Two groups in Manitoba are working together to help combat vaccine hesitancy and provide accurate information to the public.

On Sunday, the Bengali Cultural Society of Manitoba and the Hindu Society of Manitoba held a vaccination promotion workshop, aimed at providing science-based information on the COVID-19 vaccine as misinformation continues to lead to vaccine hesitancy.

Arindom Sinha of the Bengali Cultural Society of Manitoba said one of the Manitoba government’s strategies has been to engage with communities, including different ethnic communities, to promote vaccinations.

“Our strategy is to engage our community on a science-based approach,” he said.

“Reaching out to the vaccine-hesitant people, explaining the virtue of vaccines, why it is going to help individuals as well as society, so that we can all go back to the normal we are yearning for.”

The event featured guest speakers including doctors, pharmacists and microbiology experts to dispel any myths surrounding the vaccines.

“We are clearly saying, ‘Look guys, here’s the science,’” Sinha said.

“It’s not a top-down approach. It’s purely creating a community, a peer group and explaining the virtues.”

The groups said their goal is not to force anyone to get the vaccine, but rather give them the chance to make an informed decision after learning the facts.

The province’s #ProtectMB initiative is partially funding the workshop and outreach.