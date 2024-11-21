Winnipeg Sea Bears captain Chad Posthumus dies at 33

Winnipeg Sea Bears centre Chad Posthumus has died at age 33.

In a social media post, the team said Posthumus passed away on Wednesday.

"We are saddened to announce that Chad has passed away following a catastrophic stroke as the result of surgical complications," the Posthumus family said in a statement provided by the Sea Bears.

"We thank you for all of the support and prayers we received through this difficult time. We love you, Chad."

CTV News Winnipeg previously reported that Posthumus was in critical condition following a surgery for a brain aneurysm he suffered during a training session.

Posthumus, who is from Winnipeg, was the team’s first-ever signing when it formed in 2023. He was also the team’s captain for the past two seasons.

“Chad was and will always remain the face of our team,” the Sea Bears said.

In a statement, the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) said it is mourning the loss of one of its most beloved players.

“Chad had a love for people and for the game of basketball that lit up even the largest arenas,” it said.

"His spirit and passion touched the hearts of fans and inspired teammates and all of us blessed to have shared Chad’s all-too-brief life with him.”

Chad Posthumus during a Winnipeg Sea Bears basketball game. (Winnipeg Sea Bears)

The CEBL said Posthumus represented the best in Canadian basketball players, adding that he made an undeniable impact on the world.

In addition to the Sea Bears, Posthumus suited up for the CEBL's Saskatchewan Rattlers, Ottawa BlackJacks, Edmonton Stingers and Brampton Honey Badgers.

The Sea Bears have set up an online Book of Condolences that can be accessed through the team’s website.

‘The heart and soul of that team’: Basketball community mourns death of a leader

Adam Wedlake, executive director of Basketball Manitoba, said Posthumus’ death is being felt throughout the local basketball community.

“We've seen a huge jump in our sport; the interest, the people who want to get involved, the Sea Bears have been a massive part of that. And he was the face of that,” Wedlake said. “He was the heart and soul of that team. It’s a tough one today.”

While Posthumus was a dominant player on the court, Wedlake said he was the opposite off the court.

“The biggest, softest guy you could imagine, always there with a smile, a high-five, especially to the young kids who looked up to him, literally and figuratively,” he said. “That’s the real part that we really miss with the news of today.”

Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew took to social media to share his condolences.

“Manitoba lost a real one with the passing of Chad Posthumus,” Kinew wrote on X. “Homegrown talent, leader, and inspiration, Chad was not only the captain of the (Sea Bears) but also their first-ever draft pick—a legacy that will forever be part of Manitoba basketball history.”

Mayor Scott Gillingham also paid tribute to Posthumus

"Chad was just an outstanding man, a great ambassador for the sport of basketball in Winnipeg and around Manitoba," he said. "He had a magnanimous personality to match his physical size, and so his death is a huge loss to all of us."

Posthumus' family said in lieu of flowers, people can make a donation to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.

- With files from CTV’s Charles Lefebvre.